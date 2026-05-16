Oil Kings Sign Sauer to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2007-born forward KJ Sauer to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to sign KJ Sauer to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "KJ Showed exceptional growth through his season this year and is a player we feel can transfer well to the WHL with his skating ability, physicality, and work ethic. We look forward to him joining our group at training camp in August."

Sauer, a 6'4", 181lbs forward out of Andover, MN, USA, was acquired by the Oil Kings on May 6 from the Penticton Vees. He spent parts of the last three seasons with Andover High School where he had 89 points in 101 games. Sauer also had five points in five games with the USHL's Lincoln Stars in 2025/2026 and added one goal in eight playoff games.

Sauer is ranked 92nd by NHL Central Scouting among North American Skaters in the final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

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