Silvertips Capture Franchise First Ed Chynoweth Cup with Game 5 Win in 2026 WHL Championship Series

Published on May 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - For the first time in franchise history, the Everett Silvertips are WHL Champions.

The Silvertips clinched the Ed Chynoweth Cup with a 7-2 victory over the Eastern Conference Champion Prince Albert Raiders in Game 5 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

A three-goal performance from Florida Panthers prospect Shea Busch propelled the Silvertips to victory in Game 5.

The Silvertips run to the WHL Championship was a dominant one, beginning with a four-game sweep of the Portland Winterhawks to open the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

The second round featured another five-game triumph - this one over the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets - and led into a four-game sweep of the expansion Penticton Vees in the WHL's Western Conference Championship.

Through 18 games, the Silvertips went 16-2, including an even 8-1 at home and 8-1 on the road.

The impressive postseason came on the heels of a second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy, as the Silvertips claimed the WHL Regular Season crown once again, this time thanks to an all-time franchise best record of 57-8-2-1.

Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen powered the offense with 27 points in 18 games. The Finnish forward's impressive postseason followed up a strong regular season that featured a career high 35 goals, 41 assists, and 76 points in 52 games.

Defenceman Landon DuPont anchored the blueline, tallying 23 points in 18 games. The 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., was called upon to take on an even larger role in the absence of Silvertips captain Tarin Smith, who was knocked out of action after four playoff games. Like Miettinen, DuPont built upon an outstanding regular season that included career highs in goals (18), assists (55), and points (73).

Between the pipes, Anders Miller of Anchorage, Alaska, was the goalie of record in all 18 games, going 16-2.

Up front, it wasn't just Miettinen who made a mark on the WHL Championship. His line, featuring Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear and 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen wreaked havoc throughout. Bear finished the playoffs with 22 points while Vanhanen further cemented his status as a valuable prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft after tallying 24 points.

General Manager Mike Fraser, who finished as a finalist for WHL Executive of the Year, built a quality squad, making key acquisitions that helped bolster the lineup through the season. Adding Philadelphia Flyers prospect Luke Vlooswyk via trade with the Red Deer Rebels added size and range to the blueline. The addition of Kayd Ruedig from the Kamloops Blazers added valuable depth on the backend.

Arguably the biggest addition of them all was the trade for Miller, who came to Everett early in the season from the Calgary Hitmen. Not only was he a rock during the 2026 WHL Playoffs, he logged 29 wins alongside a 2.12 GAA, .920 SV%, and four shutouts for the Silvertips after landing in the Pacific Northwest.

Behind the bench, veteran head coach Steve Hamilton was named WHL Coach of the Year and guided his Club to the promised land. This marks Hamilton's first WHL Championship as a head coach. He previously won the WHL Championship as an assistant (2012) and associate coach (2014) with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Silvertips roster featured five NHL drafted prospects, including Miettinen, Bear, Shea Busch (Florida Panthers), Vlooswyk, and Smith. Everett's squad also included 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players - Vanhanen (54th, N.A. skaters) and defenceman Brek Liske (44th, N.A. skaters).

Joining the WHL for the 2003-04 season, the Silvertips first advanced to the WHL Championship in 2004 - a remarkable feat for an expansion team. Ultimately, the Silvertips fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2004. Everett's next trip to the WHL Championship came in 2017-18 where they were stymied by the Swift Current Broncos.

Representing the Western Hockey League, the Silvertips will look to claim the franchise's first Memorial Cup title when they travel to Kelowna, B.C., for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota from May 22-31.

The Memorial Cup - largely considered to be one of the most difficult trophies to win in hockey - features the championship teams from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, along with the host Club competing in a round-robin tournament.

The OHL will be represented by the Kitchener Rangers, while the QMJHL has yet to crown a champion - the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Moncton Wildcats continue to compete for a ticket to the 2026 Memorial Cup.

SEATTLE KRAKEN PROSPECT JULIUS MIETTINEN NAMED WHL PLAYOFF MVP

Prince Albert, Sask. - Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen has been named the 2026 WHL Playoff MVP.

The WHL Playoff MVP award is presented to a player deemed to have made the strongest contribution to his Club throughout the WHL Playoffs, as voted by members of the media.

The prospect of the Seattle Kraken is the first Finnish-born player to earn WHL Playoff MVP honours, and only the second import player to accomplish the feat, following former Kelowna Rockets star Leon Draisaitl, who made history in 2014.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound centre helped Everett claim the franchise's first Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Silvertips had previously appeared in two WHL Championships, including during the team's expansion season (2003-04) and most recently in 2017-18.

Selected by the Kraken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Miettinen tallied 27 points to finish tied for the scoring lead in the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (30th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the 20-year-old product of Helsinki, Finland, had his way during the WHL Championship.

Not only did Miettinen score in each of the five games of the WHL Championship, he collected multipoint efforts in four of the five outings.

In Game 2 at Angels of the Winds Arena, the power forward posted four points (1G-3A), including three primary helpers, as the Silvertips registered a 6-2 win to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Game 3 at the Art Hauser Centre represented the only contest in which Miettinen was limited to one point. But he made that one point count, tallying the game-winning goal with only 4:28 to go in regulation, breaking a 2-2 tie and vaulting the Silvertips to a 3-2 victory and 2-1 series lead.

Miettinen is the first forward to be named WHL Playoff MVP since Glenn Gawdin of the Swift Current Broncos in 2018.

Over 154 career WHL regular season games, Miettinen has logged 182 points (77G-105A).

WHL Playoff MVPs

2025 - Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers

2024 - Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

2023 - Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2022 - Kaiden Guhle, Edmonton Oil Kings

2021 - not presented due to COVID-19

2020 - not presented due to COVID-19

2019 - Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders

2018 - Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos

2017 - Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds

2016 - Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2015 - Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets

2014 - Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings

2013 - Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks

2012 - Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011 - Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE

2010 - Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2009 - Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets

2008 - Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2007 - Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006 - Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2005 - Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets

2004 - Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003 - Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets

2002 - Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE

2001 - Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels

2000 - Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1999 - Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen

1998 - Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks

1997 - Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes

1996 - Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995 - Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers

1994 - Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers

1993 - Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos

1992 - Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers

About the Ed Chynoweth Cup

In 2007, the WHL Championship trophy was rededicated in honour of the late Ed Chynoweth. The Ed Chynoweth Cup was presented for the first time during the 2008 WHL Championship Series.

From Dodsland, Sask., Chynoweth was the driving force behind the growth and development of Major Junior hockey throughout Canada. He served as President of the WHL from 1972 through 1995, before becoming the majority owner of the WHL's Edmonton ICE in 1996. After relocating to Cranbrook, B.C., Chynoweth's ICE franchise won WHL Championships in 2000 and 2002, along with a Memorial Cup title in 2002.

Chynoweth also served as President of the Canadian Hockey League from 1975 to 1995. He was a member of the selection committee for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Ed Chynoweth passed away April 22, 2008, at the age of 66, following a courageous battle with kidney cancer. He was posthumously inducted as a Builder into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 10, 2008.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

Silvertips Capture Franchise First Ed Chynoweth Cup with Game 5 Win in 2026 WHL Championship Series - WHL

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