Kelowna Rockets sign 2026 1st overall pick Madden Daneault

Published on May 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have signed Madden Daneault to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Rockets selected Daneault first overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 15-year-old forward from Red Deer, Alberta spent the 2025-26 season with the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA of the AEHL, where he served as the teams captain and led the league in goals (65), assists (84), and points (149) in only 34 regular-season games. He added 22 points (11G, 11A) over nine playoff contests. Daneault also appeared in three games with the Red Deer Chiefs U18 AAA, recording two goals and four assists for six points.

The 5'11", 172-pound right-shot forward earned AEHL U15 First All-Star Team honours in both 2024-25 and 2025-26, along with back-to-back John Reid Memorial MVP awards. He was part of the AEHL U15 championship team in 2024-25 and was named Playoff MVP that year aswell.

"Madden is an exceptional player. He is highly skilled, competitive, and the kind of kid who makes everyone around him better," said President & General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "Those qualities were on display all season and they're exactly what you look for when you're selecting first overall. We're very pleased to have him signed and we look forward to watching him develop within our program."

The Rockets would like to welcome Madden and the Daneault family to Kelowna.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

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