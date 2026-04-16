Rockets Erase 3 Goal Deficit to Survive another Game

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets have forced a game five against the Everett Silvertips after a crazy 4-3 overtime victory. The Rockets were down 3-0 with 12:07 left to go in the game before scoring three times, including a Shane Smith goal to tie the game with 7.7 seconds to go. In overtime it was Tij Iginla who scored the game-winning goal. Goaltender Josh Banini came in relief of Harrison Boettiger and was spectacular in the win.

GAME SUMMARY

Everett came out flying and opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game as Julius Miettinen (8) made it 1-0. The Silvertips doubled their lead on the powerplay at 8:47 of the first period, with Matias Vanhanen (7) converting off a nice feed from Landon Dupont. Everett extended the lead to 3-0 at 14:10 when Brek Liske (3) scored glove side. That goal ended Harrison Boettiger's night, as Josh Banini entered in relief and shut the door the rest of the way.

The second period was hard-fought hockey from both teams. Both teams traded chances but neither team could capitalize and it remained 3-0 after forty minutes of play

In the third, it was Tij Iginla (6) who got the Rockets on the board on the powerplay at 7:54 on a beautifully placed shot blocker-side. It was Iginla's first goal of the series and it helped to energize the team back into the game. The goal was assisted by Mazden Leslie as the Rockets cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Rockets continued to build momentum midway through the period. Hiroki Gojsic (1) scored his first of the postseason at 12:11 after picking up an Everett turnover and squeaking it by the Silvertips netminder to bring Kelowna within one.

With time and the Rockets' season winding down, Kelowna would tie the game in dramatic fashion. On the powerplay, Shane Smith (1) scored at 19:52 of the third period, with assists from Vojtech Cihar and Carson Wetsch to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. It was a scramble in front of the Silvertips net and Smith proved to be in the right place at the right time to tie the game

In overtime, the comeback was complete. Tij Iginla (7) scored his second of the night at just 2:30 into overtime to complete the comeback for the Rockets. Vojtech Cihar and Tomas Poletin assisted the goal, securing a 4-3 overtime victory for the Rockets.

Banini finished a perfect 29-for-29 in relief, while Tij Iginla scored twice and Vojtech Cihar led Kelowna with two assists. The Rockets went 2-for-6 on the power play and showed resilience after a tough opening period, erasing a three-goal deficit to secure a huge win on home ice.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 37 | Everett 26

Power Play: Kelowna 1/6 | Everett 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 32 | Everett 31

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now carry this momentum into Everett, facing a challenging situation. Game five will take place Friday, April 17th, at 7:05pm pst. The game is available for free for all fans on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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