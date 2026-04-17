Wenatchee Wild Trio Included Among NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten) Wenatchee Wild forward Caelan Joudrey(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that three players have been recognized as part of National Hockey League Central Scouting's final rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. This year's draft will be held June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings Thursday, which include 80 WHL players and alumni. All three Wild players were also recognized in October as part of the NHL Central Scouting preliminary watch list, earning "C" ratings as projected fourth- or fifth-round selections in the upcoming NHL Draft, and were included in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings released January 12.

Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik headlines the list, ranked among the top eight draft-eligible goaltenders in North America. Tvrznik finished this past season with a .913 save percentage, ranking third in the WHL, along with 16 wins and a 3.10 goals-against average. The Litomerice, Czechia product has earned kudos across the WHL landscape as well, earning a nod as a Second-Team Western Conference All-Star and a nomination for the league's Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for Goaltender of the Year. Tvrznik was the team's first selection in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft this past summer, going to Wenatchee in the first round at 10th overall

Forward Caelan Joudrey is one of two Wenatchee skaters to be recognized, coming in at 60th among North American skaters after leaping up from the 101st spot on the midterm rankings. The Quinnipiac University commit finished with 19 goals and 10 assists this season, and posted three multi-point games, including a pair of multi-goal games. The Airdrie, Alberta native easily eclipsed his 2024-25 total, after posting 16 points in 66 games last year as a WHL rookie. Joudrey was originally a third-round selection for the former Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defenseman Darian Rolsing was the final player to be recognized, as the 138th-ranked North American skater after landing at 158th on the midterm list. Rolsing finished with nine points on the season, his first in Wenatchee after receiving the team's second pick in this past summer's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, at 16th overall. The product of Speyer, Germany led the Tappara club to a Finnish Under-18 championship last season.

This marks the first time since 2022 that the Wild or ICE have had three players listed on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, and the first time since 2021 that the organization has had a goaltender in the rankings. A total of 431 draft-eligible players worldwide were named on the rankings, with more than 45 percent of those players currently or previously playing for a Canadian Hockey League club.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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