Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tvrznik Named to Western Conference Second-Team All-Star List
Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - In his first Western Hockey League season, Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik established himself as one of the top goaltending prospects in North America ahead of the National Hockey League draft this June. Tuesday, the WHL reaffirmed his standing among the league's elite netminders.
The Wild are excited to announce that the Litomerice, Czechia product has been named to the league's Second Team Western Conference All-Star list, thanks to a 16-win season while carrying some of the top marks on the circuit. Tvrznik finished the regular season with a .913 save percentage, good for third on the league leaderboard while facing the ninth-most shots in the league, and picked up his first WHL shutout February 6 in a 2-0 defeat of the Victoria Royals.
The 10th overall selection in last year's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Tvrznik began his WHL career with a 60-save showing against the Everett Silvertips on September 20, tying a 29-year-old franchise record dating back to the WHL team's inaugural season as the Edmonton ICE in 1996, the first of his seven games this season with 40 points or more. He would also add an NCAA Division I commitment to Ohio State University late in the season, and was nominated to the inaugural WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass before being forced to bow out due to injury. He heads to the offseason as the fifth-ranked draft-eligible goaltender in North America on the NHL Central Scouting list, and second-ranked goaltender in the WHL.
It is Wenatchee's first postseason all-star nod since defenseman Graham Sward and forward Kenta Isogai were both selected as First Team U.S. Division All-Stars in 2024.
2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.
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Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik
(Russ Alman)
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