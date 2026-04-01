Chiefs Sign 2010-Born Defenseman Prospect Sean Murphy

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2010-born defenseman prospect Sean Murphy has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. Murphy was selected in the fifth round (110th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"It has been a privilege for our Scouting and Hockey Ops staff to watch Sean's development over the past few seasons," Chiefs Director of Player Personnel, George Ross said. "He is an elite-level skater with tremendous hockey IQ, competitive drive and leadership qualities. We are thrilled that Sean and his family have chosen Spokane as the destination for him to further his development over the coming seasons, and feel that he will be a big part of our success on and off the ice."

Murphy, from North Vancouver, B.C., played 28 games with North Shore Warriors (CSSHL U18) this season where he piled up 25 points on four goals and 21 assists. He added another six points in four playoff games, helping

the Warriors win their first CSSHL Championship since 2020 (U18 Prep Division II Western Championship). He finished the season first in points and points per game (0.89) among 15-year-old defensemen in the CSSHL.

"I would like to thank Bobby Brett, Matt Bardsley, George Ross, Ray Payne and everyone that has helped me from the Chiefs organization," Murphy said. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Chiefs."

Murphy joins fellow defenseman Ryker Doka as signed 2010-born Chiefs prospects and is first eligible to join the team as a full-time player during the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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