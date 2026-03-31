Game Day Hub: Round 1, Game 3 vs Everett

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Western Hockey League Playoffs are back in Portland, as the Winterhawks host Game 3 of their series against the Silvertips tonight at 7 p.m., presented by Werner.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks opened the scoring 9:36 into the first, as Alex Weiermair set up Nathan Free for a bar-down finish for his second tally of the playoffs and the team's first lead of the series.

The Silvertips responded quickly, tying the game just 49 seconds later before adding two more goals and an empty-netter to secure a 4-1 win on home ice.

Eyeing Everett

The Winterhawks defeated the reigning Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy champions Silvertips in seven games during the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. Portland won games five and seven in Everett to clinch the series. Winterhawks netminder Ondřej Štěbeták made 40 saves in the deciding game to send the Hawks onto the Western Conference Finals.

The series opened with games 1 and 2 in Everett, where the Silvertips fed off the home crowd and set the tone early with a decisive 8-1 victory on Friday, followed by a tighter 4-1 win on Saturday.

The Everett Silvertips are powered by a dangerous core up front. The trio of Carter Bear, Matias Vanhanen, and Julius Miettinen, along with standout defenseman Landon DuPont, has driven the 'Tips through the first two games, combining for 15 points as a dominant force.

Between the pipes, Everett is backed by a pair of 19-year-old netminders in Anders Miller and Raiden LeGall. Miller has started both games in the series, posting two wins along with a stellar 1.00 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage.

Playoff Party in Portland

Get to the Glass Palace early and kick off Game 3 the right way. A live DJ will be spinning a pregame mix to get the energy going, while fans can check out brand-new playoff merch and rep the Hawks in style. Be sure to swing by the concourse tables for airbrush tattoos, and stop in with our Hawkey Flock and Booster Club tables for even more fan fun before puck drop!

Winterhawks Enter 15th Straight WHL Playoffs

The Portland Winterhawks officially extended their streak to 15 consecutive postseason appearances. This is the fifth-longest active run in the 61-team Canadian Hockey League. Twelve players will make their WHL Playoff debuts, but a robust core of veterans will lead the crew into another enthralling chapter of Winterhawks playoff history.

Entering as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, Portland has drawn the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in the opening round. It marks the fourth straight postseason meeting between the U.S. Division rivals, with the Winterhawks winning each of the previous three encounters.

Portland will host Game 3, presented by Werner, as well as Game 4, and Game 6 if necessary.

All home and away playoff games will be streamed live for free on Victory+.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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