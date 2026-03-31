WHL Announces Conference All-Star Teams for 2025-26

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the First All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Star Teams are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

Defence - Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

Defence - Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

Forward - Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward - Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward - Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Defence - Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

Defence - Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

Forward - Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

Forward - JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

Forward - Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

The 18-year-old product of Tremosna, Czechia, enjoyed an outstanding rookie campaign in the WHL, going 28-4-3-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and four shutouts. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound puckstopper is ranked second among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Orsulak ranked first in goals-against average, tied for second in shutouts, fifth in save percentage, and fifth in wins. In February, Orsulak represented Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. The first-year WHL goaltender was selected by the Raiders in the first round (46th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Defence - Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., had a breakout campaign, registering 45 goals, 83 points, and a plus-55 rating in 55 games as captain of the Tigers. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right-shot blueliner's 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 83 points finished second among all WHL defencemen. With 11 game-winning goals, the smooth-skating defender finished tied for first in among all WHL skaters. Pickford's 45 goals set a Medicine Hat Tigers franchise record for goals by a defenceman, surpassing the previous mark of 32 set by Kris Russell in 2006-07. A two-time WHL Champion (Seattle - 2023; Medicine Hat - 2025), Pickford was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has played 224 career WHL regular season games, tallying 165 points (73G-92A). He is a veteran of 45 career WHL Playoff games, having scored 28 points (16G-12A).

Defence - Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

The 18-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., posted incredible numbers in his NHL Draft season, including 28 goals and 78 points, along with a plus-32 rating for the East Division champion Raiders. Rudolph's 28 goals and 78 points both finished third among all WHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-shot blueliner tied a Raiders franchise record for goals by a defenceman, matching the mark established by Josh Morrissey in 2013-14. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Rudolph is ranked sixth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, Rudolph was selected to represent Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He followed that up in February by captaining Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected first overall by the Raiders in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph has played 132 career WHL regular season games, tallying 119 points (35G-84A).

Forward - Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., finished second in WHL scoring with 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games. The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger's 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 59 assists ranked fifth across the League. Ruck's 16 power-play goals were tied for third best in the WHL, and his 10 game-winning goals were also tied for third in the League. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck is ranked 26th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, he was selected to represent Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. He followed that in February by being named to Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has skated in 132 career WHL regular season games, recording 147 points (71G-76A). A member of the Tigers 2025 WHL Championship, he has played 21 career WHL Playoff games, tallying 12 points (6G-6A).

Forward - Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., and twin brother of Liam, finished first in WHL scoring with 108 points (21G-87A) in 68 games. The 6-foot, 167-pound centre's 87 assists were tops in the WHL this season, leading the next best skater by 21. Ruck's 38 power-play assists were best in the WHL. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Ruck is ranked 31st among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In February, he was selected to represent Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (21st overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has played in 132 career WHL regular season games, tallying 137 points (29G-108A). A member of the Tigers 2025 WHL Championship, he has played 16 career WHL Playoff games, registering seven points (2G-5A).

WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

The 19-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C., posted his third straight season with 25 or more wins, going 32-13-0-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. Among qualified WHL netminders, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound puckstopper ranked first in wins, first in save percentage, tied for second in shutouts, and fourth in goals-against average. Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen has played 135 career WHL regular season games, going 91-30-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%, and 10 shutouts. He was undrafted into the WHL. In 22 career WHL Playoff games, Ravensbergen is 14-7 with a 2.55 GAA, .918 SV%, and three shutouts.

Defence - Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

The 16-year-old product of Calgary, Alta., registered career highs in all major offensive categories, including 18 goals, 55 assists, 73 points, and a plus-59 rating in 63 games this season. DuPont's 73 points were tied for fourth among all WHL rearguards, while his 55 assists were tied for second. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot blueliner took home the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2024-25 having entered the WHL at 15 years old after being granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada. DuPont tallied 28 power-play assists in 2025-26, good enough for second in the entire WHL. Eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, DuPont has played 127 career WHL regular season games, collecting 133 points (35G-98A) and a plus-90 rating. He was selected by the Silvertips with the first overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defence - Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

The 17-year-old product of Cypress River, Man., emerged as a dominant force in 2025-26, recording 73 points (20G-53A) in 58 games. Carels' 73 points tied for fourth among WHL blueliners, while he was one of only six rearguards to reach the 20-goal plateau. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-shot Carels is ranked third among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. In November, he was selected to represent Team CHL in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Come February, Carels was named captain of Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. Originally selected by the Cougars in the first round (16th overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Carels has played 125 career WHL regular season games, securing 111 points (26G-85A). In eight career WHL Playoff games, he has notched four points (1G-3A).

Forward - Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

The 19-year-old product of Lake Country, B.C., returned following an injury-shortened 2024-25 season to lead the WHL in points per game (1.88), registering 90 points (41G-49A) in 48 games with the Rockets. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound centre established new career highs in both assists and points, best his previous marks from 2023-24 when he tallied 37 assists and 84 points in 64 games. Iginla finished sixth in both goals and points among all WHL skaters. Selected by the Utah Mammoth in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla has played 184 career WHL regular season games, posting 225 points (108G-117A). Prior to arriving in Kelowna, he was a member of Seattle's 2023 WHL Championship squad. Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Iginla has appeared in 16 career WHL Playoff games, scoring 21 points (12G-9A).

Forward - JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

The 17-year-old product of Allen, Texas, exploded onto the WHL as a rookie, posting 97 points (42G-55A) in 68 games with the Blazers. Hurlbert's 97 points were fourth in the WHL, while his 42 goals were tied for fourth. He led all WHL rookies in scoring. The 6-foot, 182-pound right winger served as an alternate captain for the Blazers in his first WHL season. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Hurlbert is ranked 10th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. The first-year WHL forward was named to Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November, before representing Team West in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass. He was originally selected by the Blazers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Forward - Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

The 19-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., finished third in WHL scoring with 100 points. He was one of only three WHL players to reach the 100-point plateau and was the lone WHL player to register 50 goals in 2025-26. Having split the season between the Vancouver Giants and Thunderbirds, the 5-foot-8, 158-pound right winger finished tied for first in the WHL with 11 game-winning goals. Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (94th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt has collected 237 points (123G-114A) in 195 career WHL regular season games. He has also dressed in 12 career WHL Playoff games, posting 12 points (6G-6A). Schmidt was originally selected by the Giants in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

WHL NAMES SECOND ALL-STAR TEAMS FOR 2025-26

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the Second All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 WHL season.

WHL Conference All-Star Teams are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings & Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

Defence - Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

Defence - Ethan MacKenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward - Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward - Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward - Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

Defence - Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

Defence - Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

Forward - Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

Forward - Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 18-year-old product of Trinec, Czechia, enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign in the WHL, going 26-14-1-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average, .906 save percentage, and two shutouts. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound puckstopper is ranked 13th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Among qualified WHL goaltenders, Ruzicka was tied for seventh in save percentage and stood alone in seventh for wins. Ruzicka was selected by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the second round (104th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Goaltender - Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

The 19-year-old product of Debden, Sask., went 16-24-3-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, .904 save percentage, and one shutout as he split the season between the Red Deer Rebels and Warriors. Facing the third most shots among any WHL netminder (1,553), Wutzke turned aside more pucks (1,404) than all but one WHL goaltender. Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 156-pound Wutzke has appeared in 140 career WHL regular season games, going 56-59-10-4 with a 3.25 GAA, .899 SV%, and three shutouts. He made his WHL debut with Red Deer during the 2021-22 campaign after being selected by the Rebels in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Defence - Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 19-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., posted a career best campaign, logging 86 points (29G-57A) in 56 games to lead all WHL defencemen in scoring. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right shot blueliner's 29 goals were second among all WHL rearguards, while his 57 assists were tops among defencemen across the League. With four shorthanded goals to his credit, Woo finished tied for first among all WHL players. Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Woo has played 259 career WHL regular season games, securing 187 points (51G-136A). He helped the Tigers claim the WHL Championship in 2025 and has skated in 60 career WHL Playoff games, registering 23 points (4G-19A).

Defence - Ethan MacKenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings

The 19-year-old product of Peachland, B.C., enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him tally 58 points (22G-36A) in 59 games. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound blueliner served as an alternate captain for the Oil Kings in 2025-26, finishing ninth in scoring among WHL rearguards. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, MacKenzie is ranked 74th among North American defencemen in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, MacKenzie has dressed in 189 career WHL regular season games, registering 108 points (29G-79A).

Forward - Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

The 20-year-old product of Zlin, Czechia, posted a career best season with 80 points (37G-43A) in 59 games. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound centre led the Oil Kings in goals. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Holinka has registered 125 points (56G-69A) in 106 career WHL regular season games, adding another three points (1G-2A) in nine WHL Playoff games. He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Forward - Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

The 17-year-old product of Brandon, Man., nearly doubled his point total in 2025-26, recording an 85-point season (25G-60A) after tallying 44 points as a 16-year-old rookie. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound centre finished fourth in the WHL in assists, while finished second in scoring on the Wheat Kings. With a December birthdate, Jacobson is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, he has notched 135 points (44G-91A) in 121 career WHL regular season games.

Forward - Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

The 19-year-old product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., finished second in scoring among all Hitmen with 75 points (34G-41A) in 63 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound centre was recognized with WHL weekly and monthly awards on numerous occasions throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Dach is in his rookie season in the WHL.

WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender - Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

The 18-year-old product of Litomerice, Czechia, landed in the WHL this season and posted a record of 16-18-2-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and one shutout. His save percentage was good for third among all qualified WHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound puckstopper is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, ranked fifth among North American netminders in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Tvrznik was named to Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, but was unable to compete due to injury. He was originally selected by the Wild in the first round (10th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Defence - Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

The 20-year-old product of Porcupine Plain, Sask., enjoyed his best WHL season yet, scoring 71 points (16G-55A) in 65 games while serving as captain of the Silvertips. Smith's 55 assists left him tied for second among all WHL defencemen. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-shot blueliner was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (79th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 208 career WHL regular season games, Smith has secured 176 points (41G-135A). Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Smith has also skated in 24 career WHL Playoff games, tallying 22 points (5G-17A).

Defence - Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

The 17-year-old product of Richmond, B.C., was on pace to obliterate his rookie numbers until an injury waylaid his sophomore season. Still, the 6-foot, 177-pound right-shot rearguard registered career highs with 14 goals, and 57 points in 53 games this season. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Lin is ranked 13th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and was also named to the roster for Team West for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass but was unable to compete due to injury. Originally selected by the Giants in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Lin has seen action in 114 career WHL regular season games, posting 110 points (19G-91A).

Forward - Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

The 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., made an impact in his first WHL season, recording 85 points (35G-50A) to lead the expansion Penticton Vees in scoring. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger notched four shorthanded goals this season, good enough to tie him atop the WHL charts. Originally selected by the Winnipeg ICE in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Kvasnicka was acquired by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild ahead of the 2025-26 season. Kvasnicka was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Forward - Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

The 20-year-old product of Helsinki, Finland, enjoyed his best WHL season to date, collecting 76 points (35G-41A) in 52 games. After an injury-shortened 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound centre returned to show his 31-goal, 67-point rookie season in 2023-24 was no fluke. Selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Miettinen has tallied 182 points (77G-105A) in 154 career WHL regular season games. Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (30th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen has shown a knack for scoring in key moments, authoring five game-winning goals this season and another eight during the 2023-24 campaign.

Forward - Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

The 19-year-old product of West St. Paul, Man., continued to provide consistent scoring for the Silvertips, logging his third straight season with at least 25 goals. In fact, the 6-foot, 177-pound left winger finished the season with 77 points (36G-41A) to finish second in scoring for Everett. Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Bear missed time last season due to injury. Originally a sixth-round pick (132nd overall) of the Silvertips in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Bear has earned 218 points (102G-116A) in 195 career WHL regular season games.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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