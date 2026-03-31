Tips Shut Down Hawks for Game Two Victory

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips claimed a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Quarterfinal Saturday night, shutting down the Portland Winterhawks 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Nathan Free opened the scoring for Portland with his second powerplay goal of the series 9:36 into the first period. It would take just 40 seconds for the Tips to respond, as Rhys Jamieson banged in a rebound at 10:15 for his first career WHL Playoff goal. A Carter Bear takeaway set up Matias Vanhanen in the slot for a go-ahead goal at 14:20 in the opening frame- Vanhanen's second of the series.

Rylan Gould chipped in a backhander on the powerplay at 7:44 in the second period for a 3-1 Everett lead. Julius Miettinen sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 18:57.

Anders Miller turned aside 20 of 21 in the win. Vanhanen finished with a goal and an assist, while Landon DuPont contributed two assists.

Games Three and Four are set for Tuesday and Wednesday night respectively in Porltand at 7 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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