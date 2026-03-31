Americans Sign Forward Seth Garofalo to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2009-born forward Seth Garofalo to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was drafted by the Americans in the seventh round, 135th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Seth had an excellent season and joined the Americans at the end of our season," said Americans general manager Bob Tory. "He earned this through hard work and dedication. We welcome Seth and his family to our organization."

Garofalo, from Calgary, Alberta, has spent the past two seasons with the Calgary Buffaloes of the Alberta Elite U18 Hockey League. In 2024-25 he played in 22 games recording 12 points (5-7-12), before adding five points (1-4-5) in nine playoff games.

This past season Garofalo was able to get into 30 games with the Buffaloes, nearly tripling his goal total while posting 21 points (13-8-21). Limited to just three playoff games, Garofalo saved his best for the post season by scoring three goals and adding three assists in those three games.

Once his U18 season was over, Garofalo joined the Americans and made his WHL debut March 14 against the Spokane Chiefs.

He becomes the seventh member of the Americans 2024 draft class to sign with the team, joining Aden Bouchard, Crew Martinson, Lukasz McIsaac, Trae Peterson, Carter Bylycia and Alexander Laing.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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