Series Shifts to Saskatoon as Oil Kings and Blades Play Game 3

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are tied with the Saskatoon Blades at one game apiece in their first-round playoff matchup as the series shifts to Saskatoon tonight.

Through two games of the series, each team has scored six goals, and each team has also earned 11 powerplay opportunities through two games. However, a large difference in that category has been that Edmonton has scored four times with the man advantage, including Ethan MacKenzie's overtime winner in game two to end the second longest WHL Playoff game in Oil Kings modern franchise history at 76:54. Saskatoon has one powerplay goal, giving Edmonton a 90.9% penalty kill through two games.

MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka have led the Oil Kings offensively through two games with three points each, while Saskatoon has seen three points from Hayden Harsanyi and David Lewandowski. Each goalie has also been sensational through two games with Parker Snell and Evan Gardner sporting over .915 save percentages.

Heading into game three, the Oil Kings will look to draw from their 21 road wins this season, the third most in the Eastern Conference in the regular season as they look to take their first lead of this first round series.

All-time, the Oil Kings are 15-9-0 in game three's.

Puck drop tonight from Saskatoon is 7 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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