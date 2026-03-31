Chiefs Battle to OT Loss in Game 3, Look to Keep Season Alive in Game 4 on Wednesday

Published on March 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs center Owen Martin in the faceoff circle vs. the Prince George Cougars

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs center Owen Martin in the faceoff circle vs. the Prince George Cougars(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs returned to home ice for Game Three of the Spokane Chiefs Playoffs presented by Numerica on Monday night. Spokane looked to bounce back after a hard-fought opening to the series in Prince George over the weekend.

It was a high-octane albeit scoreless first period with Spokane firing 14 shots to 12 for the visitors. Spokane was 0/1 on the power play with the teams heading to the second period tied at zero.

A turnover on the power play led to a Brock Souch goal at 6:28 of the second, giving Prince George the 1-0 lead.

Coco Armstrong received a cross-ice pass from Harrington and blasted it home at 12:16 to tie the contest.

Kayden Lemire scored his first of the playoffs moments after Spokane killed off a penalty, giving the Cougars the lead at 14:58 in the second.

The Chiefs tied the game once again, on the power play, at 18:48. Sparks received the pass on the wing from Logan Wormald and fired it top corner through a Chase Harrington screen and past the Cougar goaltender. Dominik Petr also received an assist on the play.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four in the second. Neither team could find the winner in the final period, with the two teams going to overtime for the first time this playoff run.

It was the visitors coming out on top as Anisimov scored his second of the series, giving Prince George the 3-2 win and 3-0 series lead.

Spokane was 1/5 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill with both teams tied with 32 shots on net.

Up next Spokane will look to stay alive as the Chiefs host the Cougars for Game Four on Wednesday night at 7 PM. Tickets available now at SpokaneChiefs.com!

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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