Chiefs Promote George Ross to Assistant GM, Extend HC Brad Lauer and AC Jake Toporowski

Published on May 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs announced they have promoted George Ross to Assistant General Manager and have signed Head Coach Brad Lauer and Assistant Coach Jake Toporowski each to a multi-year contract extension. Associate Coach Brian Pellerin will not return to the organization.

Ross has been a part of Spokane's scouting staff since the 2014-2015 season, transitioned to the Director of U.S. Scouting in 2019 and was named Director of Player Personnel ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Ross oversees the Spokane Chiefs scouting department and spearheads both the WHL Prospects Draft and CHL Import Draft for the organization.

"This is a tremendous honor. It has been a privilege to work with our scouting, management and hockey ops staff to build and maintain Spokane as a destination for elite junior hockey players to develop and flourish." Ross continued, "I would like to thank Matt Bardsley, Bobby Brett, and Mark Miles for this opportunity, and I am excited to continue working to bring a championship back to Spokane!"

"We are very excited to name George as our Assistant General Manager. He has been a key member of our organization over the past 12 years and has done a tremendous job in leading our scouting staff since being named the Director of Player Personnel in 2024," Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

"He has a great understanding of the type of players and people we want within our organization. George represents the Spokane Chiefs with class and professionalism along with his ability to build relationships with the players, their families, and their representation. I am excited for this next step in his career and the direction the scouting department is heading under his leadership."

The multi-year agreement with Lauer extends his current contract, which had one year remaining on it. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native originally signed his contract with the Spokane Chiefs ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Lauer was awarded the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as the WHL Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season with Edmonton and was a finalist for the same award in his first year with the Chiefs. Lauer's Oil Kings won the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2021-2022 before he guided the Western Conference Championship season with Spokane in 2024-2025.

Lauer also earned a Bronze Medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.

"I'm extremely grateful to the organization for the trust and confidence they've shown in me with this extension. It's an honor to continue leading this group and working alongside such a dedicated staff and talented players," said Lauer.

"My family and I are very appreciative of the support we've received from the community and our fans. We've built a strong foundation here, but there's still more work to do, and I'm excited about where we're headed as a team and organization."

Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley, "We are excited that Brad will continue with us going forward. His coaching record in junior has been excellent along with the experience of having a nine-year NHL coaching resume. Even more important is his ability to develop players to not only succeed in the WHL but to advance to the next level with all the skills, habits, and details necessary to be a pro player."

During his two seasons in Spokane so far, Lauer's teams have amassed 96 combined wins and have reached the playoffs each year.

Toporowski has also signed a multi-year contract extension with Spokane.

The Iowa native spent his entire major junior career with the Chiefs, playing a total of 100 games as a blueliner from 2014-18 for Spokane. After his playing career, Jake was hired as an Assistant Coach with the Quad City Storm (SPHL) from 2019-2022. He moved up to the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) in 2022-2023, where he served as both an Assistant Coach and the Director of Hockey Operations, before joining the Spokane Chiefs ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Originally from Bettendorf, Iowa, Toporowski is the son of former Chief Kerry Toporowski (1989-91) and brother of former Chief Luke Toporowski (2018-22).

"I am excited to continue my coaching career with the Chiefs," said Toporowski. "I look forward to continuing my development as a coach, along with developing our players and chasing our ultimate goal of winning a Memorial Cup. Lastly, I'd like to thank everyone in the Chiefs organization for everything they do, as well as my family for all the support they give me."

"Jake is a young coach with a bright future and has developed well over his first two years with Spokane," said Bardsley. "He is the modern-day coach that excels in communication, teaching, and analytics, which have become important with today's game. We are excited that he will continue with us."

The Spokane Chiefs have not exercised the third-year team option for Associate Coach, Brian Pellerin.

Pellerin was named the Chiefs' Associate Coach ahead of the 2024-25 season and helped guide the Chiefs to back-to-back playoff seasons, including the Western Conference Championship season in his first year in Spokane.

Prior to his time at the Chiefs, he served as an assistant coach in both Portland and Tri-City.

Matt Bardsley, on Brian Pellerin, "We made the decision not to extend the contract for Brian. We appreciate everything he provided to the players and organization these past two seasons and wish him all the best going forward."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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