Miettinen, Cripps & Miller Star in WHL Championship Edition of WHL Weekly Awards

Published on May 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Seattle Kraken prospect and Everett Silvertips forward Julius Miettinen has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, May 10.

Miettinen, a 20-year-old product of Helsinki, Finland, recorded six points (2G-4A) as the Silvertips split the opening two games of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound centre posted two points (1G-1A) in Game 1 on Friday, May 8, as the Silvertips dropped a 4-2 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. Miettinen splashed his name on the scoresheet 6:07 into the start of the WHL Championship, providing a secondary assist on a first period goal by Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear. Later in the contest, Miettinen converted on a third period power play, pulling the Silvertips within one goal late in the proceedings. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as Prince Albert iced the game with an empty-net tally moments later.

The following night, Miettinen served as the catalyst in a 6-2 victory, as the Silvertips evened the best-of-seven series at one game apiece. The Kraken prospect recorded four points (1G-3A) and was named second star of the game for his outstanding performance. Miettinen had jump from the opening faceoff, contributing a primary assist on the game's opening goal by Bear only 3:20 into the proceedings. Before the first period came to a close, Miettinen had connected with Rylan Gould on a great set play on the man advantage, helping the Silvertips jump out to a 3-0 lead. Late in the second period, Miettinen connected with Bear once again, boosting the Silvertips lead to 4-1. To put the icing on the cake, the Finnish power forward hit the back of an empty net with 1:02 to go in regulation, securing the win for the home team.

With 24 points (12G-12A) in 15 games, Miettinen ranks second in WHL Playoffs scoring. His 12 goals lead the entire WHL Playoffs. All season long, he has been the centrepiece of a deadline Silvertips line featuring Bear and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Matias Vanhanen.

Miettinen is in the midst of a five-game point streak, in which he has collected 12 points (4G-8A) dating back to April 25 versus Penticton. Through 15 postseason outings, he has put together eight multipoint efforts.

Selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the third-year WHL forward enjoyed an incredible season in Everett, notching 76 points (35G-41A) in 52 games. He was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team and finished third in Silvertips scoring.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (30th overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Miettinen has put together 182 points (77G-105A) in 154 career WHL regular season appearances. He has added another 37 points (20G-17A) in 37 WHL Playoff games dating back to 2024.

The best-of-seven WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien is tied 1-1 through two games. Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May 12, at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., which is scheduled for Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 31.

All seven games of the WHL Championship Series are available in Canada on TSN. Viewers can also stream the entire series globally and for FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars

April 20, 2026: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

April 27, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

May 4, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

RAIDERS DEFENCEMAN CRIPPS NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Brock Cripps has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 10.

Cripps, a 16-year-old product of Victoria, B.C., recorded two points (1G-1A) in two games as the Raiders split the opening two games of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Friday, May 8, in Game 1 of the WHL Championship, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound right-shot rearguard tallied a primary assist on a power-play goal by Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes. The marker put Prince Albert in front by a 2-1 score with 4:53 to play in the second period. The Raiders went on to a 4-2 victory.

Saturday, May 9, in Game 2, Cripps hit the back of the net with his first goal of the WHL Championship. With his team trailing 3-0, the rookie blueliner registered a power-play tally 4:24 into the second period, giving the Raiders life. Though Prince Albert wasn't able to complete the comeback, Cripps finished with an even rating and two shots on goal in the contest.

Through 17 WHL Playoff games, Cripps has secured 19 points (4G-15A) to rank second in rookie scoring, trailing only Matias Vanhanen of the Silvertips (10G-11A-21 points). Heading into Game 3 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series, Cripps is riding a five-game point scoring streak, having tallied six points (1G-5A) along the way.

Widely considered a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft, Cripps enjoyed a great rookie season in the WHL, posting 37 points (6G-31A) in 62 games. He was originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (second overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The best-of-seven WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien is tied 1-1 through two games. Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May 12, at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., which is scheduled for Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 31.

All seven games of the WHL Championship Series are available in Canada on TSN. Viewers can also stream the entire series globally and for FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

April 13, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

April 20, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

April 27, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

May 4, 2025: Owen Corkish, Prince Albert Raiders

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER MILLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips netminder Anders Miller has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, May 10.

Miller, a 19-year-old product of Anchorage, Alaska, went 1-1-0-0 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .922 save percentage this past week, helping the Silvertips split the opening two games of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound puckstopper made 22 saves in Game 1 of the WHL Championship as the Silvertips fell by a 4-2 score on Friday, May 8, at Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.

The second-year WHL goaltender helped his team bounce back in Game 2, turning in a 37-save effort as Everett knocked off the Prince Albert Raiders by a 6-2 margin on Saturday, May 9.

Miller has been a steadying presence for the Silvertips throughout the 2026 WHL Playoffs, going 13-1-1-0 with a 1.89 GAA, .934 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL leaders in wins (T-1st), GAA (second), and shutouts (T-2nd), and save percentage (third).

On October 13, 2025, the Silvertips acquired Miller from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a pair of picks in the WHL Prospects Draft. Upon landing in Everett, Miller proceeded to go 29-4-0-0 with a 2.12 GAA, .920 SV%, and four shutouts, helping the Silvertips claim a second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season champions.

In 58 career WHL regular season appearances split between the Hitmen and Silvertips, Miller owns a record of 44-9-0-2 with a 2.32 GAA, .912 SV%, and five shutouts.

Miller originally signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen on November 19, 2024.

The best-of-seven WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien is tied 1-1 through two games. Game 3 of the WHL Championship Series is set for 7:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May 12, at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, B.C., which is scheduled for Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 31.

All seven games of the WHL Championship Series are available in Canada on TSN. Viewers can also stream the entire series globally and for FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

April 20, 2026: Josh Banini, Kelowna Rockets

April 27, 2026: Jordan Switzer, Medicine Hat Tigers

May 4, 2026: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips







Western Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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