Wenatchee Wild Forward Grossklaus Announces NCAA Division I Commitment to St. Thomas

Published on May 11, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten) Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2007-born forward Aiden Grossklaus has committed to continue his hockey career at St. Thomas University for the 2026-27 season. St. Thomas is an NCAA Division I institution and member of the National College Hockey Conference (NCHC).

After suiting up for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in his 17-year-old season, the Woodbury, Minnesota product took his game to a new level with the Wild in 2025-26, posting 17 goals and 17 assists in 64 WHL appearances. His 34 points in a Wild uniform ranked fourth this past year, with the best plus/minus mark among the club's top five scorers. His efforts this past season did not go unnoticed by his peers in the Wenatchee dressing room, who voted him the team's Forward of the Year.

"I'm beyond grateful to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of St. Thomas," said Grossklaus in a social media post declaring his decision to play for the Tommies. "Thank you to God, my parents and my advisor."

The St. Thomas athletic program has navigated a great deal of change in recent years, becoming the first athletic program ever to move directly from NCAA Division III competition to NCAA Division I after leaving the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021. The Tommies men's hockey team enjoyed its first season of full Division I eligibility this past season, and reached the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) championship for the second straight year. The men's hockey program will move to the NCHC ahead of the upcoming season.

St. Thomas has a lengthy history of success in college hockey, appearing in 17 NCAA tournaments with two Division III Frozen Four appearances, and an alumni list headlined by 13-year NHL veteran and two-time Stanley Cup champion Elwin Romnes.

Grossklaus says he is likely to pursue a business marketing management degree when he begins attending St. Thomas this fall, and he becomes the eighth player to announce an NCAA Division I commitment while with the organization since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility in November of 2024.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Aiden Grossklaus on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at St. Thomas University, and wish him all further success as his college hockey career begins.

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