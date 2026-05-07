Wenatchee Wild Make Pair of Selections in First Round of 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are pleased to announce the selections of Yale Hockey Academy right wing Parker McMillan and Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA defenseman Jevin Morrison in the first round of the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft Wednesday afternoon. McMillan was selected with the second overall pick following a draft-day trade with the Vancouver Giants, while Morrison comes to the Wild with the fifth overall selection after a subsequent trade with the Victoria Royals. McMillan and Morrison were the highest selections in the WHL Prospects Draft for the Wild since the club's acquisition of the former Winnipeg ICE franchise in the summer of 2023.

McMillan comes to the Wild organization off a standout season in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL), in which he piled up 41 goals and 50 assists over just 25 regular-season games at the Under-15 Prep level before cranking out 10 more points in three games during the league's Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia. The Surrey, British Columbia product fit right in during limited appearances with Yale Hockey Academy's U18 Prep team as well, with a goal and an assist in four regular-season outings, and three points in two postseason games.

"Parker just has that blend of size and competitiveness and hockey sense and physical abilities that, for us, was an absolute no-brainer," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He fits into our roster really well for the future as a right winger - we've got some really good right wingers coming in the next few years, and he'll be one of them as well. We felt the best player (at that position) for us was going to be Parker, and we couldn't be happier to have him."

McMillan's efforts were well-recognized by the CSSHL, earning the division's Forward of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors. It was his second straight year earning CSSHL honors, after landing a spot on last season's U15 Prep Rookie All-Star team for its British Columbia and United States-based members.

"I'm so grateful to be selected by this organization," said McMillan. "I couldn't be more grateful and excited for the future. Let's Go Wild!"

Wenatchee went back to the blue line for its second pick of the day, selecting Morrison after a star season in the Alberta Elite Hockey League. The Sylvan Lake, Alberta native showcased his skills at both ends of the ice, rolling up 17 goals and 47 assists in 24 games with the Rebels U15 squad, followed by 12 points in nine AEHL playoff games. After leading his Red Deer group to an AEHL U15 title in 2025, his team nearly repeated the feat this year, dropping an overtime decision to the Lethbridge Val Matteoti Golden Hawks in the provincial final. His 64 points this season led all AEHL U15 blueliners, and earned him a spot on the division's First All-Star Team.

"He just has an ability with his feet and his brain and his competitiveness to control the play, and to make the right play an awful lot," said Mendelson. "He does some good things at the offensive blue line - if you categorized him, he might be a little more on the offensive side. He's extremely competitive and plays in all three zones hard without the puck. He's going to grow into a really good defenseman in this league, a number-one defenseman for any team, and we're real thrilled to be that team."

The WHL draft sequence continues Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Pacific time with the second and subsequent rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft. All selections will be announced via the WHL website, with all Wenatchee selections to be announced on the team's social media platforms as well.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Parker McMillan and Jevin Morrison to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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