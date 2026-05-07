'Like a Brandon Hagel': Blades Move up to Draft Dernisky in First Round of WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades are proud to announce the selection of skilled winger Teagan Dernisky with the 15th overall pick of the 2026 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft. The selection was made in Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft on Wednesday.

Round 1 of the WHL Prospects Draft took place Wednesday night. Entering the evening, the Bridge City Bunch owned the 18th overall pick in the draft, originally belonging to the Prince George Cougars. With the Brandon Wheat Kings on the clock at 15th overall, the Blades made a trade to bring the pick into their possession. Saskatoon traded the 18th overall pick and a 2026 third-round selection (67th overall) to the Wheat Kings in exchange for the 15th overall pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick (102nd overall).

"I think when you watch a player like a Brandon Hagel type for the Tampa Bay Lightning right now, a Team Canada player at the last couple major tournaments for them, that's the right sort of comparable," said Blades Director of Scouting Dan Tencer.

Dernisky was selected by Saskatoon 15th overall after leading the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) U15 league in scoring with 43 goals and 55 assists for 98 points in 30 games with Yale Hockey Academy. The Delta, BC native continued his scoring ways in three postseason games with a trio of goals and assists for six points.

"Nothing but excitement," said Dernisky on being drafted by the Blades, "I just can't wait to get going with Saskatoon. Nothing but excitement, I'm ready to go."

The 5-foot-7 speedster was an animal in tournament play during the 2025-26 season. In six games at the 2026 John Reid Memorial Tournament, the left-handed sniper scored five goals and six assists for 11 points. Dernisky dropped three goals and three assists in four games with Team Red at the 2026 BC U16 Cup.

"We're super excited to get Teagan," said Tencer, "Obviously, we traded up to get him and felt very strongly about his potential, and we can't be more excited about his upside with us in the future."

Breaking down the pick live on Victory+ TV, the WHL's Brad Ginnell called Dernisky the "rat" of the opening round. While not an endearing compliment to most, Dernisky said it's exacly what he was hoping to hear.

"I definitely take that as a compliment. I loved when he said it. It was such a great compliment to me. It's what I've been comparing myself to, like a Brad Marchand or Brandon Hagel. I look up to those guys so much. For him to say that meant a lot to me."

The 2026 WHL Draft marked the first time the Bridge City Bunch selected in back-to-back first rounds in consecutive years since 2019 and 2020. Dernisky joins the 2025 15th overall pick Kain Martinuik, the 2022 21st overall pick Isaac Poll, and 5th overall pick Tanner Molendyk in 2020 as the organization's latest first round picks.

The remaining rounds of the WHL Prospects Draft take place Thursday, May 7 at 10:00am CT. Saskatoon's next selection is in the second round at 32nd overall.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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