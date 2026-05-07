Tigers Captain Pickford Awarded Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2025-26

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year for 2025-26.

WHL Player of the Year Finalists

JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

This marks the second consecutive season in which the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy has been presented to a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers. Forward Gavin McKenna was recognized as WHL Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old Pickford, who hails from Chauvin, Alta., is the fifth player in Tigers history to be named WHL Player of the Year, following McKenna, Kris Russell (2006-07), Sonny Mignacca (1993-94) and Steve Tsujiura (1980-81).

Pickford is also the fifth player in WHL history to take home the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year and Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year in the same season. Previous WHL Defencemen of the Year to be named WHL Player of the Year in the same season include Russell (2006-07), Dan Hamhuis of the Prince George Cougars (2001-02), Manny Viveiros of the Prince Albert Raiders (1985-86), and Barry Beck of the New Westminster Bruins (1976-77).

This is the sixth time in WHL history in which a team has seen back-to-back winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy:

Flin Flon Bombers - 1968-69 (Bobby Clarke) and 1969-70 (Reggie Leach)

Calgary Centennials - 1970-71 (Ed Dyck) and 1971-72 (John Davidson)

Calgary Wranglers - 1981-82 (Mike Vernon) and 1982-83 (Mike Vernon)

Kamloops Blazers - 1985-86 (Rob Brown) and 1986-87 (Rob Brown)

Calgary Hitmen - 2007-08 (Karl Alzner) and 2008-09 (Brett Sonne)

Medicine Hat Tigers - 2024-25 (Gavin McKenna) and 2025-26 (Bryce Pickford)

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Pickford finished the 2025-26 WHL season with 83 points (45G-38A) and a plus-55 rating in 55 games. His 45 goals are the most scored by a WHL defenceman in a single season since Greg Hawgood registered 48 during the 1987-88 campaign. Pickford's 45 goals were also tied for second best among all WHL skaters in 2025-26. His 83 points finished second among all WHL defencemen, trailing only teammate Jonas Woo's 86 points (29G-57A). The veteran blueliner registered 19 power-play goals to lead the WHL, while his 11 game-winning goals finished tied atop the League charts.

Pickford's performance helped the Tigers claim a second consecutive Central Division crown. He was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

Over the course of the season, Pickford collected three hat tricks, including December 6 versus Wenatchee, January 9 versus Seattle, and March 4 at Brandon. He logged one five-point outing (3G-2A) and two four-point performances.

From November 28, 2025, through January 10, 2026, Pickford strung together a 15-game point-scoring streak, securing 36 points (20G-16A) along the way. The run was the sixth best in the WHL this season.

Pickford enjoyed two separate eight-game goal-scoring streaks during the campaign. From December 3, 2025, through December 28, 2025, he tallied 14 goals. He followed that up with another eight-game goal-scoring run from February 21, 2026, to March 7, 2026, in which he registered 10 goals. His eight-game streaks finished second best in the WHL this season, trailing teammate Liam Ruck's nine-game goal-scoring string.

On December 24, 2025, Pickford was rewarded when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. At the time, he was leading the WHL with 25 goals in 31 games. The Canadiens selected Pickford in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

A two-time WHL Champion, Pickford helped the Seattle Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023, before then playing a key factor in the Tigers' run to the WHL title in 2025.

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pickford has dressed in 224 WHL regular season games, tallying 165 points (73G-92A). In 58 WHL Playoff games, he has added another 39 points (21G-18A).

The most prestigious individual award of the Western Hockey League is named the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy in memory of the four members of the Swift Current Broncos who died in a tragic accident December 30, 1986.

The four players - Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka, and Brent Ruff - all died when the Swift Current bus crashed while en route to a game in Regina.

"In order that we never forget this incident, we have named this trophy in memory of these four young men," stated the late Ed Chynoweth, who served as WHL Commissioner from 1973-79 and 1980-95.

"Like hundreds of other players before them, and hundreds that will follow, WHL players spend countless hours riding the bus in pursuing their hockey aspirations. By naming the Most Valuable Player Trophy in honour of these four players, hopefully we will never forget the sacrifice given by these young men."

Until 1993-94, the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy was presented to the Most Valuable Player in the WHL. Since 1994-95, it has been awarded to the WHL Player of the Year.

The WHL Player of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (since 2010) 2025-26: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

2024-25: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers*

2023-24: Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors*

2022-23: Connor Bedard, Regina Pats*

2021-22: Logan Stankoven, Kamloops Blazers*

2020-21: Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE

2019-20: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

2018-19: Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors

2014-15: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans*

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats*

* = also selected as CHL Player of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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