Americans select two forwards on first day of 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft was held Wednesday and for the first time in 25 years the Americans had two first-round picks, using them to draft forwards Kenzo Gibson sixth overall and forward Ethan Zhang 19th overall.

Gibson, from North Vancouver, British Columbia, played the 2025-26 season with the Burnaby Winter Club U15 team, leading them in scoring 58 points (34-24-58) in just 23 games. He also served as the team's captain.

During the CSSHL playoffs Gibson scored twice and added two assists in four games.

At the John Reid Tournament he posted an additional seven points (4-3-7) in five games.

Gibson skated in a pair of tournaments shortly before the WHL Prospects Draft picking up six points (2-4-6) in five games at the BC U16 Cup before heading to Toronto, Ontario and recording nine points (5-4-9) at the Toronto Exposure U15 Cup.

With their second selection at 19th overall the Americans took forward Ethan Zhang from Plano, Texas

Zhang spent the 2025-26 season with the Dallas Stars 14U AAA program, racking up 87 points (36-51-87) in 51 games.

The draft marked the first time since 2001 that the Americans had multiple picks in the first round.

Day two of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft goes Thursday, beginning at 9:00 AM PDT. The Americans hold two picks in the second round at 37th and 39th overall.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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