Western Hockey League Completes First Round of 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League completed the first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft this evening.

With the first-overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, the Kelowna Rockets selected forward Madden Daneault (Red Deer, Alta. / Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels).

The Wenatchee Wild traded up and acquired the second-overall selection from the Vancouver Giants. With the pick, they chose right winger Parker McMillan (Surrey, B.C. / Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep).

Having acquired the third-overall pick, the Giants used pick to add defenceman Eli Vickers (Surrey, B.C. / Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep). Selecting back-to-back at fourth overall, the Giants then called centre Brayden Jugnauth (Kelowna, B.C. / Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA).

Rounding out the top five, the Wenatchee Wild selected defenceman Jevin Morrison (Sylvan Lake, Alta. / Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels).

Of the 23 players selected, there were 16 forwards, six defencemen, and one goaltender chosen. Of those, eight hailed from British Columbia, seven came from Alberta, five from Saskatchewan, two from Texas, and one from Michigan.

Players eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft are 2011-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of all players selected in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The second round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will commence Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. MT.

2026 WHL Prospects Draft - First Round

#1 - Kelowna Rockets (from Lethbridge)

Name: Madden Daneault Position: Centre Hometown: Red Deer, Alta.

Team: Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels

#2 - Wenatchee Wild

Name: Parker McMillan Position: Right Wing Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep

#3 - Vancouver Giants (from Swift Current)

Name: Eli Vickers Position: Defence Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep

#4 - Vancouver Giants

Name: Brayden Jugnauth Position: Centre Hometown: Kelowna, B.C.

Team: Okanagan Rockets U18 AAA

#5 - Wenatchee Wild (from Moose Jaw)

Name: Jevin Morrison Position: Defence Hometown: Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Team: Red Deer U15 AAA Rebels

#6 - Tri-City Americans

Name: Kenzo Gibson Position: Centre Hometown: North Vancouver, B.C.

Team: BWC Academy U15 Prep

#7 - Seattle Thunderbirds (from Victoria)

Name: Wyatt Jolleys Position: Centre Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons

#8 - Kamloops Blazers (from Red Deer)

Name: Micah Montgomery Position: Centre Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep

#9 - Regina Pats

Name: Fletcher MacDonald Position: Goaltender Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: Edmonton CAC U15 AAA

#10 - Portland Winterhawks

Name: Cullen Stephenson Position: Right Wing Hometown: Warman, Sask.

Team: Warman Wildcats U15 AA

#11 - Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Jax Bubnick Position: Defence Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Generals U15 AA

#12 - Spokane Chiefs

Name: Brody Antignani Position: Right Wing Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Team: Edge School U15 Prep

#13 - Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

Name: Wyatt Bitz Position: Defence Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Saskatoon Outlaws U15 AA

#14 - Lethbridge Hurricanes (from Saskatoon)

Name: Artello Forestal Position: Centre Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Team: OHA Edmonton U15 Prep

#15 - Saskatoon Blades (from Brandon)

Name: Teagan Dernisky Position: Centre Hometown: Delta, B.C.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep

#16 - Spokane Chiefs (from Calgary)

Name: Jack Arnold Position: Right Wing Hometown: North Richland Hills, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U

#17 - Red Deer Rebels (from Kelowna)

Name: Danny Ramazanov Position: Left Wing Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Team: Northern Albert Xtreme U15 Prep

#18 - Brandon Wheat Kings (from Prince George) Name: Rylan Edwards Position: Centre Hometown: Regina, Sask.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

#19 - Tri-City Americans (from Edmonton)

Name: Ethan Zhang Position: Centre Hometown: Plano, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U

#20 - Penticton Vees

Name: Liam Bordt Position: Right Wing Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

#21 - Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Max Osgood Position: Centre Hometown: Plymouth, Mich.

Team: Detroit Little Caesars 14U

#22 - Swift Current Broncos (from Prince Albert) Name: Jacson Bradbeer Position: Defence Hometown: Maple Ridge, B.C.

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep

#23 - Swift Current Broncos (from Everett)

Name: Nathan Roberts Position: Defence Hometown: Surrey, B.C.

Team: Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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