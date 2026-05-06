TSN and Victory+ to Carry 2026 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, featuring the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders, will be telecast live on TSN in Canada and streamed globally for free by Victory+, beginning this Friday, May 8.

The telecast team for the 2026 WHL Championship is highlighted by fan favourite Peter Loubardias handling play-by-play duties, who returns to the WHL Championship booth for the first time since calling the 2017 WHL Championship Series on Shaw TV.

Joining Loubardias is longtime WHL analyst Kelly Remple, who regularly features on Pats TV with Access Communications in Regina. Rounding out the telecast team is rinkside host and award-winning sports reporter Cami Kepke.

Peter Loubardias, Play-by-Play

Across six seasons of the WHL on Shaw from 2012 to 2017, Loubardias was a regular fixture, including during five WHL Championship Series and numerous WHL Bantam Draft shows. He also called the 2018 WHL Championship Series on Access TV in Saskatchewan. For eight seasons, he was the play-by-play voice of the Memorial Cup on Sportsnet. In 2010, Loubardias was part of the team that called men's hockey during the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. In 2007, he was the voice of the CHL's Canada Russia Super Series. At the NHL level, Loubardias was the television play-by-play voice for the Calgary Flames and most recently served as a radio analyst for the Flames. Prior to his time on the national stage, Loubardias was the play-by-play voice of the WHL's Regina Pats.

Kelly Remple, Analyst

Since the 1990s, Remple has found himself deeply engrained with the WHL in Western Canada. Originally from Moose Jaw, Sask., and now residing in Regina, Sask., he has co-hosted Pats TV on Access Communications since 2021 and appears as a WHL insider on Moose Jaw Warriors hockey on Victory+. Prior to his time with Pats TV, Remple served as the co-host of Sportscage on 620 CKRM in Regina from 2010-2018. Remple also worked in marketing and promotions for the Warriors (1991-93) and Pats (1993-95), and continues to serve as an analyst on various WHL radio broadcasts.

Cami Kepke, Rinkside Host

Kepke, who serves as the WHL's Manager of Community Engagement and Content, brings nearly a decade of award-winning television and sports reporting to the program. Prior to joining the WHL, her career includes coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Heritage Classic, Grey Cup, Memorial Cup, and more on Global News and CTV. She has spent three seasons as a sideline reporter for the CEBL's Calgary Surge and contributed to numerous Canada West and U SPORTS broadcasts. Most recently, she hosted the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass on Victory+ in February.

The 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien begins with Games 1 and 2 on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, respectively, from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash. The series shifts to the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, respectively.

2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien - Schedule

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Prince Albert @ Everett Friday May 8 7pm PT

2 Prince Albert @ Everett Saturday May 9 6pm PT

3 Everett @ Prince Albert Tuesday May 12 7:30pm MT

4 Everett @ Prince Albert Wednesday May 13 7:30pm MT

5* Everett @ Prince Albert Friday May 15 7:30pm MT

6* Prince Albert @ Everett Sunday May 17 7pm PT

7* Prince Albert @ Everett Monday May 18 7pm PT

* = if necessary

Schedule subject to change. Check local television listings for up-to-date channel designations.

The winner of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will advance to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, scheduled to be hosted in Kelowna, B.C., from Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 31.







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