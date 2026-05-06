TSN & RDS Provide Complete Coverage of 2026 League Championship Series

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - With six teams still chasing their respective league titles and a coveted berth in the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today full broadcast coverage for the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Championship Series.

The action begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan between the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers. Full schedules for all three Championship Series are available below.

Fans across Canada can watch every game of the 2026 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series live on TSN, with RDS providing complete French-language coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series presented by Proxi. Games will also be available to stream live on TSN.ca and the TSN app, as well as RDS.ca and the RDS app.

In addition, the OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan and QMJHL Championship Series presented by Proxi will stream live on FloSports, while the WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will stream globally for free on Victory+, beginning Friday, May 8.

The WHL, OHL, and QMJHL champions will join the host Kelowna Rockets at the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, scheduled for May 21-31 in Kelowna, B.C. Every game of the 2026 Memorial Cup will air in Canada on TSN and RDS, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In the United States, fans can watch every game on NHL Network, while viewers outside Canada can stream the tournament live on Victory+.

2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Ed Chynoweth Cup

Prince Albert Raiders (two Memorial Cup Appearances - 1985 & 2019; one Memorial Cup title - 1985) Everett Silvertips (seeking their first Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history)

The WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will feature the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders meeting in the league final for the first time in WHL history. Everett advanced with a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees, while Prince Albert booked its spot with a six-game victory over the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers. Making their third WHL Championship Series appearance - and first since 2018 - the Silvertips are seeking their first Ed Chynoweth Cup and first Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history. Everett enters the final with a 12-1 postseason record after capturing a second straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy. The Silvertips have been led by 16-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont (4G-13A in 13 GP), who has recorded 17 points in 13 playoff games, along with 2026 NHL Draft prospect Matias Vanhanen (10G-9A in 13 GP) and Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen (10G-8A in 13 GP), who are tied atop the 2026 WHL Playoffs goal-scoring race. Prince Albert, meanwhile, returns to the WHL Championship Series for the first time since 2019, when it captured its second Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Raiders are led by 2026 NHL Draft prospect Daxon Rudolph (9G-14A in 15 GP), whose 23 points lead all WHL skaters this postseason, alongside Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes (6G-12A in 15 GP) and goaltender Michal Orsulak, who is ranked second among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Having won WHL titles in each of their previous two Championship Series appearances, the Raiders are chasing a third Ed Chynoweth Cup and third Memorial Cup berth in franchise history.

The telecast team for the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien will feature Peter Loubardias on play-by-play, marking his return to the WHL Championship booth for the first time since 2017. Loubardias will be joined by longtime WHL analyst Kelly Remple, who regularly appears on Pats TV with Access Communications in Regina, while award-winning sports reporter and WHL Manager of Community Engagement and Content Cami Kepke will serve as rinkside host.

2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien Schedule

Game 1^ - Friday, May 8 - Prince Albert at Everett - 7 p.m. PT

Game 2^ - Saturday, May 9 - Prince Albert at Everett - 6 p.m. PT

Game 3^ - Tuesday, May 12 - Everett at Prince Albert - 7:30 p.m. MT

Game 4^ - Wednesday, May 13 - Everett at Prince Albert - 7:30 p.m. MT

Game 5*^ - Friday, May 15 - Everett at Prince Albert - 7:30 p.m. MT

Game 6*^ - Sunday, May 17 - Prince Albert at Everett - 7 p.m. PT

Game 7*^ - Monday, May 18 - Prince Albert at Everett - 7 p.m. PT

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN & Victory+

2026 OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan

J. Ross Robertson Cup

Barrie Colts (one Memorial Cup appearance - 2000)

Kitchener Rangers (six Memorial Cup appearances - 1981, 1982, 1984, 1990, 2003 & 2008; two Memorial Cup titles - 1982 & 2003)

The OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan will see the Barrie Colts and Kitchener Rangers meet for the right to hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup. Back in the league final for the first time since 2013, Barrie advanced after rallying from a 3-1 series deficit against the Brantford Bulldogs in the Eastern Conference Final, capped by a 5-0 Game 7 victory to capture the Bobby Orr Trophy. The Colts have been led by 20-year-old goaltender Ben Hrebik, who stopped 128 of 134 shots over the final three games of the Eastern Conference Final, along with New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson (6G-17A in 15 GP), the 2025-26 OHL Defenceman of the Year, Utah Mammoth prospect and captain Cole Beaudoin (10G-19A in 15 GP), and Dallas Stars prospect Emil Hemming (12G-12A in 17 GP), who has added 12 goals and 24 points this postseason. Kitchener returns to the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2008, when the Rangers captured both the Wayne Gretzky Trophy and J. Ross Robertson Cup before advancing to the Memorial Cup. Entering the final with a 12-2 playoff record, the Rangers are powered by Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly (14G-8A in 14 GP), the 2025-26 Red Tilson Trophy winner who is appearing in his fourth straight OHL Final, along with Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham (2G-14A in 14 GP), the OHL's Overage Player of the Year, captain and Nashville Predators first-round pick Cameron Reid (2G-9A in 14 GP), Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys (7G-12A in 14 GP), and a deep group that includes 12 NHL-drafted players. The Colts are chasing their second J. Ross Robertson Cup and second Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history, while the Rangers are aiming to capture their fifth OHL Championship and return to the Memorial Cup for the seventh time.

The OHL Championship Series broadcast team will feature David Foot on play-by-play, bringing extensive junior and professional hockey broadcast experience that includes recent national work on TSN for the 2025 WHL Championship Series and 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Foot will be joined by analyst Ryan Gardner, a former OHL forward and longtime professional standout in Switzerland who has spent the past two seasons as a Champions Hockey League analyst on TSN, while Sophie Bernier, a Rogers TV reporter and host who covers the London Knights, will serve as rinkside reporter.

2026 OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan Schedule

Game 1^ - Wednesday, May 6 - Barrie at Kitchener - 7 p.m. ET

Game 2^ - Friday, May 8 - Barrie at Kitchener - 6 p.m. ET

Game 3^ - Sunday, May 10 - Kitchener at Barrie - 7 p.m. ET

Game 4^ - Tuesday, May 12 - Kitchener at Barrie - 7 p.m. ET

Game 5*^ - Thursday, May 14 - Barrie at Kitchener - 7 p.m. ET

Game 6*^ - Saturday, May 16 - Kitchener at Barrie - 6 p.m. ET

Game 7*^ - Monday, May 18 - Barrie at Kitchener - Time To Be Confirmed

* = if necessary

^ = Live on TSN & FloSports

2026 QMJHL Championship Series presented by Proxi

Gilles-Courteau Trophy

Chicoutimi Saguenéens (three Memorial Cup appearances - 1991, 1994 & 1997)

Moncton Wildcats (three Memorial Cup appearances - 2006, 2010 & 2025)

The QMJHL Championship Series presented by Proxi will feature the league's top two regular-season clubs, as the QMJHL defending champion Moncton Wildcats face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. Back in the QMJHL final for a second straight year, Moncton advanced with a 6-2 Game 7 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and is seeking to become the first team to repeat as QMJHL champion since the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2012. The Wildcats, who captured a second straight Jean-Rougeau Trophy after a 104-point regular season, have been led this postseason by Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith (14G-10A in 15 GP), who tops all QMJHL playoff skaters with 24 points and 14 goals in 15 games, along with Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers (5G-13A in 15 GP), top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Tommy Bleyl (6G-16A in 15 GP), and Detroit Red Wings prospect Rudy Guimond, the QMJHL's Goaltender of the Year. Chicoutimi returns to the QMJHL Championship Series for the first time since 1997 after defeating the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in six games. The Saguenéens finished just one point behind Moncton during the regular season and enter the final after capturing both the Luc-Robitaille Trophy as the QMJHL's top offensive club and the Robert-Lebel Trophy as its top defensive team. Led by Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé (6G-14A in 14 GP), the QMJHL MVP and regular-season scoring champion, along with Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang (2G-10A in 14 GP) and Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman in goal, Chicoutimi is chasing its third Gilles-Courteau Trophy and first since 1994, while Moncton is seeking its fourth QMJHL title and second in as many seasons.

The TSN telecast team will feature Matt Cullen on play-by-play, bringing extensive junior and professional hockey broadcast experience that includes TSN's regional Ottawa Senators coverage, OHL action with the Mississauga/Brampton Steelheads, and multiple Olympic assignments with CBC. Cullen will be joined by analyst Jon Goyens, a former QMJHL head coach with the Cape Breton Eagles and Baie-Comeau Drakkar who brings more than 25 years of coaching experience, while Eastlink Community TV sportscaster and sports producer Mavs Gillis, a familiar presence across QMJHL coverage in Atlantic Canada, will serve as rinkside reporter.

On RDS, longtime junior hockey voice Stéphane Leroux will handle play-by-play alongside analyst Marc-André Dumont, a former QMJHL head coach and current RDS hockey analyst, with François-Étienne Corbin and Drummondville Voltigeurs head coach Sylvain Favreau contributing as part of the in-studio panel.

2026 QMJHL Championship Series presented by Proxi Schedule

Game 1# - Friday, May 8 - Chicoutimi at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT

Game 2# - Saturday, May 9 - Chicoutimi at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT

Game 3# - Tuesday, May 12 - Moncton at Chicoutimi - 7 p.m. ET

Game 4# - Wednesday, May 13 - Moncton at Chicoutimi - 7 p.m. ET

Game 5*# - Friday, May 15 - Chicoutimi at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT

Game 6*# - Sunday, May 17 - Moncton at Chicoutimi - 7 p.m. ET

Game 7*# - Tuesday, May 19 - Chicoutimi at Moncton - 7 p.m. AT

* = if necessary

# = Live on TSN (EN), RDS (FR), & FloSports







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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