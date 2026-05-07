Thunderbirds Acquire 7th Overall Pick in 2026 WHL Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT. Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have acquired the seventh overall pick in tonight's WHL Prospects Draft from the Victoria Royals. The T-Birds now own two picks at the top of the draft, including their own selection at eleventh overall. To acquire the pick the Thunderbirds are sending winger Cameron Schmidt to Victoria.

"We are very excited to add a top pick in this year's draft," said Thunderbirds general manager Bil LaForge. "We feel this pick will add an exciting prospect to our outstanding crop of talent."

Schmidt played 33 games for the Thunderbirds this past season, after being acquired from the Vancouver Giants at the trade deadline in January. He totaled 40 points on 24 goals and 16 assists. In addition to the top ten pick the T-Birds are also receiving a conditional 2028 fourth round selection, a pick that originated with the Wenatchee Wild.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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