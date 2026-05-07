Rebels Make First Pick at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have selected forward Danel (Danny) Ramazonov with the 17 th overall pick in round one of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ramazanov led the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) U15 Prep in scoring this season with 26 goals and 58 points in 29 games. He racked up eight points in six games at the prestigious John Reid Memorial tournament.

Danny Ramazanov

Forward

Shoots: Left

Height: 5'9

Weight: 155

Birthdate: Jul 22, 2011

Hometown: Saskatoon, SK

Last Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

Nationality: Kazakhstani

Round one of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft was held Wednesday evening. The remaining rounds take place Thursday and can be followed in real time at whl.ca/draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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