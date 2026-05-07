Rebels Make First Pick at 2026 WHL Prospects Draft
Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have selected forward Danel (Danny) Ramazonov with the 17 th overall pick in round one of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Ramazanov led the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) U15 Prep in scoring this season with 26 goals and 58 points in 29 games. He racked up eight points in six games at the prestigious John Reid Memorial tournament.
Danny Ramazanov
Forward
Shoots: Left
Height: 5'9
Weight: 155
Birthdate: Jul 22, 2011
Hometown: Saskatoon, SK
Last Team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep
Nationality: Kazakhstani
Round one of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft was held Wednesday evening. The remaining rounds take place Thursday and can be followed in real time at whl.ca/draft.
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