Blades, Cougars Swap First-Round Import Draft Picks
Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Edmonton, AB - The Saskatoon Blades have struck a deal ahead of the 2026 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft. The Bridge City Bunch have acquired the Prince George Cougar's first round selection in the 2026 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft in exchange for a first round pick in the 2027 CHL Import Draft.
Held annually in the first week of July, the final order and date for this summer's CHL Import Draft is yet to be finalized.
The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft gets underway at 6:00pm CST tonight. Round 1 coverage begins at 5:30pm CST for FREE on Victory+ TV, hosted by the WHL's Cami Kepke and Brad Ginnell. The remaining rounds of the draft take place Thursday, May 7 at 10:00am CST.
Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026
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