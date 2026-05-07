Vees Choose Bordt in First Round of 2026 WHL Entry Draft

Published on May 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Following an historic run in their inaugural season, the Penticton Vees jump into the 2026 WHL Entry Draft.

Round one goes Wednesday night with rounds 2-15 taking place Thursday morning.

First Round, 20th Overall: RW Liam Bordt

The Vees used their first pick of the draft, 20th overall, on right-wing Liam Bordt from Langley, BC. Liam stands at 5-FOOT-10, 148-pounds and registered 24 goals and 24 assists in 29 games played with NAX in the CSSHL U15 AAA league.

A note from the scouting staff:

"Liam Bordt possesses a strong combination of physicality and skill, which makes him a promising prospect in the hockey world. He is an energetic forward who creates space for himself and his teammates to operate, often using his size to advantage on the ice. Bordt's hard shot and ability to drive possession forward are notable assets, allowing him to generate scoring opportunities from distance. While he has flashes of dominance, Bordt's performance can be inconsistent at times, with variability in his play that may be attributed to high expectations or adjustments needed to adapt to different situations. However, his overall skill set is well-rounded and demonstrates a strong work ethic, making him a valuable asset to teams in the future."

Tune in Thursday morning to continue to follow along with the Vees picks!







Western Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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