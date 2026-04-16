Four Rebels Listed in NHL Central Scouting
Published on April 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Four Red Deer Rebels players are listed in the NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.
Beckett Hamilton (Forward, '08) - 33rd North American Skaters Cameron Kuzma (Forward, '08) - 116th Kalder Varga (Forward, '08) - 122nd Jiri Kamas (Defence, '08) - 134th
Hamilton (Humboldt, SK) led the Rebels with 62 points in 67 games in 2025-26 and was named the club's Most Valuable Player. He took part in the WHL Prospects Game in February, and this week was named to Canada's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.
Kuzma (St. Albert, AB) posted 21 points in 34 games with the Rebels after he was acquired on January 2 via trade from the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Varga (Geneva, Illinois) was acquired from the Kelowna Rockets on January 2 and went on to record 26 points in 34 games with the Rebels.
Kamas (Plzeņ, Chechia) joined the Rebels through a trade from the Penticton Vees on January 8 and posted seven points in 32 games.
The 2026 NHL Draft takes place in Buffalo, N.Y. Round one goes Fryday, June 26 followed by rounds two to seven on Saturday, June 27.
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