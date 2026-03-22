Round One Playoff Schedule Announced

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The schedule has been announced for the WHL Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series between the Prince Albert Raiders (1) and Red Deer Rebels (8).

The series, part of round one of the 2026 WHL Playoffs - presented by Nutrien, opens with games one and two at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Games three and four go at the Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer on Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1.

The remaining schedule for the best-of-seven series is as follows...

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Red Deer @ Prince Albert Friday March 27 7pm ST

2 Red Deer @ Prince Albert Saturday March 28 7pm ST

3 Prince Albert @ Red Deer Tuesday March 31 7pm MT

4 Prince Albert @ Red Deer Wednesday April 1 7pm MT

5* Red Deer @ Prince Albert Friday April 3 7pm ST

6* Prince Albert @ Red Deer Sunday April 5 4pm MT

7* Red Deer @ Prince Albert Tuesday April 7 7pm ST

*If necessary

This marks just the third time that Red Deer and Prince Albert will meet in a playoff series. The Rebels swept the Raiders in round one in 2013 while the Raiders did the same to the Rebels in round one in 2019.

Red Deer and Prince Albert split their 2025-26 regular season series with each club winning twice...

Prince Albert 1 @ Red Deer 3 (Mar 7, 2026)

Red Deer 4 @ Prince Albert 3 (Mar 3, 2026)

Prince Albert 7 @ Red Deer 3 (Dec 6, 2025)

Red Deer 1 @ Prince Albert 4 (Oct 4, 2025)

TICKET INFO - Online ticket sales for games three and four of the series are now open at Tickets Alberta. In-person ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Every Red Deer Rebels playoff game can be heard on the exclusive radio home of the Rebels, 106.7 REWIND Radio, and seen on Victory+, the exclusive TV home of the Western Hockey League.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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