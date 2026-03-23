Oil Kings Finish Season Strong with Big Win over Hitmen
Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finished up their regular season with a 7-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen.
And it was a night of milestones for the Oil Kings as a number of players hit big marks.
A solid start from the Oil Kings in this game helped them to their 45th win of the season. First, just 2:03 into the game, Aaron Obobaifo notched his 18th of the season to make it 1-0. Then, it was a powerplay goal for the Oil Kings as Ethan MacKenzie fired a wrist shot home for his 10th powerplay goal of the season.
Already just the second Oil Kings defender with 20 goals in a season, MacKenzie also became just the second Oil Kings defenceman with 10 powerplay goals in a season.
Meanwhile, in the second, Calgary pushed back, but the Oil Kings were able to add to their lead. Lukas Sawchyn was exiting the penalty box as Dylan Dean fired a clearing attempt off the end boards. Sawchyn gathered the loose puck and roofed one home for the 3-0 Oil Kings lead.
In the third, Aaron Obobaifo added his second of the night as Landon Hanson picked off a missed clear by the Calgary netminder Aidan Hesse to make it 4-0. Then, a pair of milestones were hit on one goal as Cole Landreville earned his first career WHL goal on Lukas Sawchyn's 100th assist in the WHL to make it 5-0. Then it was Adam Jecho hitting double digit goals with his 10th of the year to make it 6-0. Calgary would get one back off the stick of Andrei Molgachev to make it 6-1, but that's all the Hitmen would get as Dylan Dean added one late to make it 7-1 for the Oil Kings.
Parker Snell earned his 21st win of the season stopping 30 of 31 in the game. Edmonton's powerplay was 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
The Oil Kings finish the year 45-18-3-2 and will take on the Sasaktoon Blades in the first round of the playoffs starting on Friday, March 27.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026
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