Oil Kings Finish Season Strong with Big Win over Hitmen

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finished up their regular season with a 7-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

And it was a night of milestones for the Oil Kings as a number of players hit big marks.

A solid start from the Oil Kings in this game helped them to their 45th win of the season. First, just 2:03 into the game, Aaron Obobaifo notched his 18th of the season to make it 1-0. Then, it was a powerplay goal for the Oil Kings as Ethan MacKenzie fired a wrist shot home for his 10th powerplay goal of the season.

Already just the second Oil Kings defender with 20 goals in a season, MacKenzie also became just the second Oil Kings defenceman with 10 powerplay goals in a season.

Meanwhile, in the second, Calgary pushed back, but the Oil Kings were able to add to their lead. Lukas Sawchyn was exiting the penalty box as Dylan Dean fired a clearing attempt off the end boards. Sawchyn gathered the loose puck and roofed one home for the 3-0 Oil Kings lead.

In the third, Aaron Obobaifo added his second of the night as Landon Hanson picked off a missed clear by the Calgary netminder Aidan Hesse to make it 4-0. Then, a pair of milestones were hit on one goal as Cole Landreville earned his first career WHL goal on Lukas Sawchyn's 100th assist in the WHL to make it 5-0. Then it was Adam Jecho hitting double digit goals with his 10th of the year to make it 6-0. Calgary would get one back off the stick of Andrei Molgachev to make it 6-1, but that's all the Hitmen would get as Dylan Dean added one late to make it 7-1 for the Oil Kings.

Parker Snell earned his 21st win of the season stopping 30 of 31 in the game. Edmonton's powerplay was 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Oil Kings finish the year 45-18-3-2 and will take on the Sasaktoon Blades in the first round of the playoffs starting on Friday, March 27.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.