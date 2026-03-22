Chiefs Host T-Birds for 2025-26 Regular Season Finale Sunday

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday for the 2025-26 regular season finale. There will be a special pregame ceremony recognizing this year's team awards.

TIME: 5:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale presented by 105.7 NOW FM and NonStop Local

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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