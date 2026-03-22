Chiefs Host T-Birds for 2025-26 Regular Season Finale Sunday
Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday for the 2025-26 regular season finale. There will be a special pregame ceremony recognizing this year's team awards.
TIME: 5:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale presented by 105.7 NOW FM and NonStop Local
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026
- Winterhawks Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Round One Playoff Schedule Announced - Red Deer Rebels
- Chiefs Host T-Birds for 2025-26 Regular Season Finale Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Power into Playoffs with Eighth Straight Win - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season against Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
- T-Birds Are Headed to the Playoffs - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Drop Finale in OT to Blazers - Vancouver Giants
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