Winterhawks Announce 2026 First-Round Playoff Schedule

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are set to face the Everett Silvertips in the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien beginning Friday, March 27, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. The Winterhawks clinched the No.8 seed in the Western Conference and will face the WHL's overall No.1 seed.

This is the 15th straight postseason appearance for Portland, the fifth-longest active streak in the Canadian Hockey League.

The two U.S. Division rivals meet in the postseason for the fourth straight year, with Portland emerging victorious in the previous three series.

Portland will host Game 3, presented by Werner, and Game 4 of the series. Then, if necessary, the Winterhawks will host Game 6.

Stay tuned later today for more information on when playoff tickets go on sale.

The Winterhawks finished fourth in the U.S. Division with a 30-30-7-1 regular-season record. Portland went 3-3-0-0 against Everett during the regular season, with one game going to overtime and another going to a shootout.

Games will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland and the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The full schedule for the first-round series is below:

Game Date Away Home Time

1 Friday, March 27 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

2 Saturday, March 28 Portland Everett 6:05 p.m. PT

3 Tuesday, March 31 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

4 Wednesday, April 1 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT

5* Friday, April 3 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

6* Saturday, April 4 Portland Everett 6:00 p.m. PT

7* Tuesday, April 7 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

*If Necessary







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