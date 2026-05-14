Winterhawks Sign Stevie Grumley to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced the signing of defenseman Stevie Grumley to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Grumley, a 2007-born blueliner, joins Portland after two seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League). In 88 regular-season games, Grumley tallied 18 goals and 45 assists for 63 points. The Manhattan Beach, California, native has also played in 12 playoff games this season, piling on two goals and five assists.

A dynamic and attacking-minded player, Grumley tallied the eighth most points among BCHL defensemen with 41 during the 2025-26 season. He was also in a three-way tie for the league lead for defensemen goals with 17. Grumley was named a BCHL All-Star this season.

"We are excited to add Stevie to our group for next year. He was one of the top transition defensemen in the BCHL last year," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said.

Before his time in the BCHL, Grumley played in the Los Angeles Jr. Kings system between his 13U and 16U seasons. Grumley won a USA Hockey 15U Tier I national championship with the Jr. Kings during the 2022-23 season.

The 5'8 ¬Â³, 150-pound defenseman was originally drafted by the Regina Pats in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Prospect Draft, 42nd overall.

Grumley, the team captain for Sherwood Park during the 2025-26 season, will help bolster an already strong defensive core in Portland.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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