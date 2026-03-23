Tigers Forward Markus Ruck Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2025-26 WHL Top Scorer

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers forward Markus Ruck has captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the 2025-26 WHL Top Scorer.

The 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., paced the league with 21 goals and 87 assists for 108 points and a +45 rating in 68 games.

Ruck's twin brother, Liam, finished in a close second place with 104 points (45G-59A).

The 6-foot, 167-pound centreman was only held off the scoresheet 12 times, while recording three or more points on 11 occasions, highlighted by a one-goal, four-assist effort in a 10-4 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on February 24, 2026.

Ruck has also embarked on two point streaks that lasted 10 or more games, including a 13-game run that lasted from November 22, 2025, to December 30, 2025 (3G-22A).

His creative play helped Medicine Hat reign as the highest scoring team in the league (348G) while boasting the WHL's top powerplay (32.2%) and finishing atop the Central Division with the club's first 50-win season since 2016-17.

Ruck was named an alternate captain for Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, where he bagged two assists (including the primary helper on Daxon Rudolph's overtime winner) while going 10-for-18 at the faceoff dot.

Originally selected by Medicine Hat with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has tallied 29 goals and 108 assists for 137 points in 132 games over parts of three seasons.

He also chipped in four points (1G-3A) in 14 outings in the 2025 WHL Playoffs, which saw the Tigers defeat the Spokane Chiefs in five games to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

This marks the fourth time a Tigers skater has earned the Bob Clarke Trophy, following Linden Vey (2010-11) and Tom Lysiak (1972-73, 1971-72).

NHL Central Scouting has ranked Ruck 31st among all North American skaters in its midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Ruck will look to add to the trophy case as the Tigers prepare to defend their 2025 WHL Championship.

After hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup last spring and reaching the Memorial Cup Final, Medicine Hat has tied the Kamloops Blazers as the clubs with the most league championships, with six apiece.

The Rucks, along with Captain Bryce Pickford, Calgary Flames prospect Andrew Basha and the rest of a formidable Tabbies squad, begin their title defence against the Regina Pats.

Game 1 is slated for Friday, March 27, at 7:00 p.m. MT at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

The Bob Clarke Trophy, named for the WHL and NHL legend, is awarded annually to the WHL's Top Scorer.

The Hockey Hall-of-Famer played two seasons in the WHL, capturing the WHL scoring title in both campaigns before graduating to a career with the Philadelphia Flyers that spanned more than 1,000 games, two Stanley Cup championships and three Hart Trophy wins for Most Valuable Player, among other awards.

The 1967-68 WHL season saw Clarke collect an astounding 168 points (51G-117A) in 59 appearances.

During the 1968-69 season, Clarke registered 137 points (51G-86A) in only 58 games as he helped his hometown Flin Flon Bombers claim the 1969 WHL Championship.

Winners of the Bob Clarke Trophy (since 2003)

2024-25 Andrew Cristall, Spokane

2023-24 Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw*

2022-23 Connor Bedard, Regina*

2021-22 Arshdeep Bains, Red Deer

2020-21 Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg

2019-20 Adam Beckman, Spokane

2018-19 Joachim Blichfeld, Portland

2017-18 Jayden Halbgewachs, Moose Jaw*

2016-17 Sam Steel, Regina*

2015-16 Adam Brooks, Regina

2014-15 Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland

2013-14 Mitch Holmberg, Spokane

2012-13 Brendan Leipsic, Portland (tie)*

Nicolas Petan, Portland (tie)*

2011-12 Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City

2010-11 Linden Vey, Medicine Hat *

2009-10 Brandon Kozun, Calgary *

2008-09 Casey Pierro-Zabotel, Vancouver

2007-08 Mark Santorelli, Chilliwack

2006-07 Zach Hamill, Everett

2005-06 Troy Brouwer, Moose Jaw

2004-05 Eric Fehr, Brandon

2003-04 Tyler Redenbach, Swift Current

2002-03 Erik Christensen, Kamloops

* Also won CHL Top Scorer Award







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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