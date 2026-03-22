Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season against Hitmen
Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - It's the final day of the WHL's regular season, and the Edmonton Oil Kings will wrap things up as they host the Calgary Hitmen this afternoon.
Edmonton is coming off a 2-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night, and have now won back-to-back games, as well as eight of their last 10. Their playoff matchup is already determined as they'll host the Saskatoon Blades on Friday to kick off round one.
On the Calgary side, their playoff matchup has also already been locked in as they will take on the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Hitmen are coming off an 8-5 win over the Hurricanes last night and have won three out of their last four games heading down the home stretch of the season.
This will be the eighth time these two rivals have faced off this season with Edmonton holding a 2-5-0-0 record so far, scoring 20 goals and allowing 26. However, Edmonton has won two of the previous three meetings in the season series, including the last meeting on Wednesday, a 5-1 win where both teams combined for over 220 penalty minutes. Kayden Stroeder leads the Oil Kings offensively in the season series with five goals and an assist for six points, while Jaxon Fuder also has six points split between Edmonton and Red Deer this season.
Puck drop from Rogers Place today is 4 p.m.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026
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- Chiefs Host T-Birds for 2025-26 Regular Season Finale Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Cougars Power into Playoffs with Eighth Straight Win - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season against Hitmen - Edmonton Oil Kings
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