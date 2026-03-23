Chiefs Drop Regular Season Finale to Seattle, Look Ahead to Playoffs

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs faced the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday for the Coeur d'Alene Casino Regular Season Finale presented by CDA Casino. 2025-26 Spokane Chiefs player award winners were recognized in a pregame ceremony on the ice.

Four minutes into the first, Seattle's Cameron Schmidt scored his 50th goal of the season to give the visitors a one-goal lead.

Later in the first, rookie Brock England netted his 21st goal of the season, giving Seattle a 2-0 lead going into the second.

Schmidt scored again halfway through the second giving the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead heading to the final period.

Marcus Laraque clipped in his fourth goal of the season with 5:44 left in the third to make the score 4-0 in favor of Seattle.

Despite recording 39 shots on goal, the Chiefs' offense was shutout for just the third time this season.

After skating in their final regular season WHL game, Spokane overagers Sam Oremba, Logan Wormald, and Dominik Petr. were honored as three stars of the game.

With a home attendance of 8,518 on Sunday night, the Chiefs have drawn 230,547 fans for an average of 6,781 per game. The Chiefs' average attendance in 2025-26 was the highest since 1999-2000 and the total attendance was the highest since 2011-2012.

Spokane will finish the season as the 6-seed and will face 3-seed Prince George in Round 1 of the WHL Playoffs. Stay tuned for more details on dates and times to be announced on SpokaneChiefs.com and Spokane Chiefs social media channels.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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