Cougars Power into Playoffs with Eighth Straight Win

Published on March 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







VICTORIA, BC - How about those Prince George Cougars? The Cats secured their eighth straight win with a character 2-1 victory over the Victoria Royals on Saturday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Alexander Levshyn was outstanding in goal for Prince George, making 32 saves, while Tyrone Sobry and Koy Funk provided the offence in the win.

Post-Game Audio with Assistant Coach Carter Rigby

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/03/22104610/Riggs-post-game-Mar-22.mp3

After a scoreless opening period, the Royals opened the scoring in the second. Max Silver came racing down the right circle and fired a shot past Levshyn at 2:53 to make it 1-0.

Prince George responded with the equalizer at 6:44, when Tyrone Sobry wired a shot from the right circle for his first goal as a Cougar to tie the game 1-1. Both Levshyn and Ethan Eskit made several key saves to keep things even, with Prince George holding a slight 12-11 edge in shots during the period.

In the third, the Cats took the lead early. At 4:26, Koy Funk hammered a wrist shot from the left circle past Eskit to make it 2-1.

Victoria was handed a lengthy 5-on-3 power play for 1:54 but could not capitalize, thanks to a strong penalty kill from the Cougars. The Royals outshot Prince George 13-2 in the final frame, but Levshyn was nothing short of incredible, shutting the door to secure the win.

The Cougars now head into the WHL Playoffs on Friday riding an eight-game winning streak. Prince George will find out their first-round opponent-either Kamloops or Spokane-pending the result of Spokane's game against Seattle later today







Western Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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