William Thompson Excited for Future with the Prince George Cougars

Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars fans are getting their first look at a highly competitive and skilled forward after the club selected Will Thompson with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6'1" forward captained the U15 North Shore Warriors this past season and put together an impressive offensive campaign, recording 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games. Beyond the numbers, Thompson prides himself on being a dependable two-way centre with a strong hockey IQ and relentless competitiveness.

"I'm a centre who can score and has a high hockey IQ," said Thompson. "I'm very competitive and work very hard."

For Thompson, hearing his name called by Prince George was a moment he will never forget - even if he almost missed it entirely.

"Yeah, I was actually on the ice when it happened," Thompson laughed. "I had a practice, so as soon as I got off I had like 100 missed calls."

Once the excitement settled in, the newest Cougars prospect quickly realized what kind of organization he was joining.

"I'm super excited to go to such a great organization," Thompson said. "The coaching staff and the GM all reached out. It seems like a great organization. I'm super excited to meet the guys and get to work."

Thompson's season with the Warriors showcased steady growth and development. While the year began slowly, both he and his team found another level as the season progressed.

"It was a bit of a slow start, but as the season went on we got more comfortable and picked it up," he explained. "Near the end of the year we did really well in one tournament and that kind of flipped the switch for us. We had a way better end to the year. It was kind of the same for me - I got more comfortable and just kept improving more and more through the year."

Leadership was another major part of Thompson's season. Serving as captain for the second time in his young career, he embraced the responsibility and helped guide a close-knit Warriors group throughout the season.

"It was an honour this year," Thompson said. "I enjoyed it with our team. We were like a family and brothers, so it honestly wasn't too hard. We pushed each other to be better every day."

When describing his game, Thompson points to one of the NHL's premier two-way forwards as a player he models himself after.

"I would say probably Anze Kopitar," he said. "I feel like my game resembles a lot of his. A two-way centre that can make things happen and also has a very high hockey IQ."

That intelligence and competitiveness are two qualities Thompson believes separate him from his peers.

"Just my competitiveness," he said. "I'm competitive in everything. Me and my brother are quite competitive in everyday life, whether it's on the ice or in the house. I just hate to lose. I think another one is my IQ. I think that is probably the best part of my game."

Thompson is also already familiar with the recent success the Cougars have built and is eager to eventually experience the atmosphere in Prince George firsthand.

"I know they've made a few great runs in recent years," Thompson said. "I know some players who have been drafted there or have lived there, and it just seems like a great team, a great organization, and an awesome place. I've seen some of the playoff games on TV and the barn seems packed, so yeah, I'm super excited."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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