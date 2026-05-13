Blazers Sign 2008-Born Forward River Arnason

Published on May 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2008-born forward River Arnason to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Arnason was listed by the Blazers in September 2023.

Arnason is from Winnipeg, MB and stands at 5'10" and 160lbs. He played last season with the Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL. As the youngest player on the team, Arnason had nine goals, 15 assists and 24 points in 42 games. He added eight points in 17 playoff games.

"We would like congratulate River and his family on signing with our hockey club," commented General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development in the coming seasons."

Arnason led the CSSHL U18 league in scoring during the 2024-2025 season with 64 points in 35 games.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.