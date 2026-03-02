Kamloops Blazers Bring Back Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - Saturday, March 14th, brings one of the most anticipated theme nights of the season as the Blazers host the rival Rockets from Kelowna for Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout Night, presented by Active Care Services.

Back by popular demand, the Blazers will wear special Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout jerseys. These limited-edition jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with net proceeds going to support the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce. The jerseys, designed to highlight the unique spirit of the Thompson Rivers area, will be available for bid starting Thursday, March 12th, at 9 a.m. DST and ending Sunday, March 22nd, at 9 p.m. DST. Fans can place their bids at https://www.32auctions.com/fightingtrout. The jersey auction and game night are sponsored by Active Care Services.

On game night, fans can purchase limited-edition Fighting Trout merchandise in the Blazers Team Store. The Chamber will also be selling exclusive Kami the Fish merchandise on the concourse during the intermissions of the game.

Chamber members are invited to a pre-game social with dinner at 5:00pm in the Kia Lounge. Burger, drink and game tickets are available for $50 with $10 from every ticket sold going back to the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can be purchased online through this link: https://chl.ca/whl-blazers/kamloops-chamber-fundraiser/. The deadline to purchase tickets to join the pre-game social is Monday, March 9th.

"Active Care Services is proud to be the sponsor of this special themed jersey. It represents community pride and Kamloops history - two things Active Care Services take pride in." - Daryl Smeeton CEO, Active Care Services

"The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be partnering with the Kamloops Blazers to bring back the Thompson Rivers Fighting Trout in 2026, when the Chamber is also celebrating it's 130 anniversary of serving the region's business community. What better way to celebrate than with new Kami the Fish merchandise!"- Acacia Pangilinan, Executive Director, Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce







Western Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.