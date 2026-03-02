Strong Defensive Effort Earns Broncos OT Point against Edmonton

Published on March 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos battled hard but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday night at Rogers Place in their final meeting of the season.

Swift Current came out flying in the first period, playing a strong defensive game and opening the scoring early. Hudson Darby netted his 16th of the season at 4:01 off a tip from a Hyde Davidson shot, Trae Wilke also for an assist. Edmonton responded quickly with goals from Miroslav Holinka and Adam Jecho to take the lead, but the Broncos continued to push back. With just 38 seconds left in the frame, Hyde Davidson buried the equalizer, finishing off a setup from Carter Moen and Darby to send the teams into the intermission tied 2-2.

The Broncos carried that momentum into the second period, controlling play in their own and the neutral zone while limiting Edmonton's chances. Neither side was able to find the back of the net in a tightly checked middle frame.

In the third, Swift Current faced adversity, including a double minor and a lengthy 5-on-3 penalty kill. The penalty killers stood tall, and goaltender Archer Cooke made several key saves to preserve the tie and force overtime.

The Broncos generated a couple of clean zone entries in OT but were unable to register a shot. Miroslav Holinka ended it at 1:05 of the extra frame, giving Edmonton the 3-2 win.

Despite the loss, it was one of Swift Current's strongest defensive efforts of the season. Cooke was sharp in goal, stopping 31 of 34 shots, while the Broncos killed off all four Edmonton power plays. Swift Current went 0-for-5 with the man advantage and were outshot 34-22, with Edmonton also holding a 33-19 edge in the faceoff circle.

The Broncos move to 13-40-4-3 on the season but earn a valuable point to keep their playoff hopes alive. They return home Wednesday, March 4 to face Calgary at the InnovationPlex.







