Broncos Come up Short in Final Game against Red Deer

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos closed out their season series with the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night, falling 4-2 at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

Swift Current opened the scoring in a strong first period. Hudson Darby buried his 15th of the season at 10:29, finishing off a rebound from a Trae Wilke shot, with Nathan Gray also picking up an assist. Red Deer responded late in the frame as Aleksey Chichkin tied the game at 18:48 with a shot from the blueline.

The Broncos regained the lead in the second period when Wilke scored his 18th of the season shorthanded at 10:03, his third shorthanded goal of the year, set up by Anthony Wilson. The Rebels answered just a minute later through Kalder Varga, before Owen DeWitt struck at 17:55 with what stood as the game-winning goal.

Swift Current had several strong pushes in the third period and pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker in the final minutes, but Talon Brigley sealed the game with an empty-net insurance marker at 18:47.

Red Deer outshot the Broncos 33-21, including a 17-shot second period. Archer Cooke made 29 saves in the contest. Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Swift Current going 0-for-5 and Red Deer 0-for-4, while the Rebels held a 35-26 edge in faceoffs.

The Broncos now sit at 13-40-3-3 on the season and will wrap up their Alberta road swing Sunday, March 1 against the Edmonton Oil Kings.







