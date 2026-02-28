Chiefs Host Ams Saturday for Annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night Presented by Inland Imaging

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans Saturday for their annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging, KEY 101 FM and NonStop Local. The Chiefs will wear specialty Fight Cancer-themed jerseys to be auctioned off at the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Every Woman Can PNW, a local grassroots organization of volunteer advocates to support cancer survivors, thrivers, warriors and co-survivors. It's also one of five small COUNTRY Financial Post-Game Autographs sessions on the lower concourse outside the Chiefs' Team Store. Free for all fans in attendance. Get one item signed by 4-5 players.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging

JERSEY COLOR: Chiefs Fight Cancer

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX and Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.