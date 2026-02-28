Chiefs Host Ams Saturday for Annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night Presented by Inland Imaging
Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans Saturday for their annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging, KEY 101 FM and NonStop Local. The Chiefs will wear specialty Fight Cancer-themed jerseys to be auctioned off at the game, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Every Woman Can PNW, a local grassroots organization of volunteer advocates to support cancer survivors, thrivers, warriors and co-survivors. It's also one of five small COUNTRY Financial Post-Game Autographs sessions on the lower concourse outside the Chiefs' Team Store. Free for all fans in attendance. Get one item signed by 4-5 players.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
PROMO: Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging
JERSEY COLOR: Chiefs Fight Cancer
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX and Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
