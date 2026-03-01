Tigers Score Eight Straight to Secure 8-3 Win over Hitmen

Published on February 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their regular season series with the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday, February 28th in Co-op Place.

The Tigers came into the game with a 6-1-0-0 record against the Hitmen so far this season after an overtime win in Calgary just one night prior.

The Hitmen were the first on the board with Kale Dach getting his 32nd goal of the year at 7:05 to start the game ahead.

The Tigers clawed back and tied the game at 14:32 with Luke Cozens' 23rd of the year. Dayton Reschny fed Cozens with a short pass and Cozens dished a backhand shot past Hesse.

The Tabbies kept the pressure on with Yaroslav Bryzgalov's 10th goal of the season at 17:15. After Josh Van Mulligen drove the crease Bryzgalov was able to hop on an unprotected puck in the crease to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

Just 0:35 later Bryce Pickford tallied his 37th goal of the season off of a D-to-D one timer from Tyson Moss.

The Tigers outshot the Hitmen 10-8 in the first period and held a 3-1 lead heading into the second period.

The scoring frenzy continued for the Tabbies as Liam Ruck tallied a power play goal at 9:22. The Ruck twins switched places with a behind the back pass from Markus Ruck at the blue line to create space for Liam to walk in, Liam fired a wrist shot over the pad of the Calgary goaltender to score his 36th goal of the season.

Calgary stepped up their game in the second period and had some great chances including a 3-on-1 opportunity that was ultimately snuffed out by a great play from Riley Steen.

Despite the Hitmen's resistance they couldn't find their way back on the scoresheet in the second period but the Tigers did grab one more goal before the second intermission.

Andrew Basha picked up a loose puck in the crease after a shot from Gavin Kor rang off of the post. The Calgary, Alberta native put away the loose puck for his 11th goal of the season and third point of the night.

The goals kept raining down on the Hitmen even into the third period as Ethan Neutens scored his 12th of the season at 4:03. Cam Parr sent a pass from the corner to Neutens in the slot who fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Eric Tu to make it 6-1 Tigers.

Cozens tallied his second of the night off of a beautiful connection with Bryzgalov and Basha at 8:24. Basha sped from his own zone and dropped a pass to Bryzgalov high in the Hitmen zone. Bryzgalov faked a shot and sent a back door pass to the newest Tiger for his 24th of the season and second of the night.

The Tigers scored their eighth unanswered goal of the evening with Kade Stengrim's 15th of the year at 10:28. Carter Cunningham sent a beautiful backhand pass to Stengrim who stretched out to deflect the pass-through Tu's five-hole with one hand to make it 8-1 Tigers.

The Hitmen added two late tallies from Luc Trevors at 11:34 and Julien Maze at 19:41 but the Tigers prevailed 8-3.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 4/4 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Andrew Basha (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Luke Cozens (2G) - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer (24SH, 21SV) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Bryce Pickford

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, March 3rd in the Brandt Centre to take on the Regina Pats.







