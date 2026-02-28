Oil Kings Return Home to Battle Hurricanes

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight as they continue a three games in three night stretch.

Tonight the Oil Kings welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Rogers Place tonight as Edmonton is coming off a big 2-0 road win over the Red Deer Rebels a night ago thanks to 34 saves from Parker Snell for his third career WHL shutout. Lukas Sawchyn and Ethan MacKenzie scored for Edmonton as well.

On the other side, the Hurricanes are also coming off a shutout win as they defeated the Swift Current Broncos 6-0 last night thanks to 21 saves from Leif Oaten. Six players had two points for Lethbridge in the game.

Edmonton is now 37-16-3-2 on the season and are still third in the Eastern Conference, but thanks to a Calgary overtime loss last night, the Oil Kings hold a four-point lead on the Hitmen for that third spot. Meanwhile, Lethbridge is 17-39-2-1 on the season, sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight will mark the seventh of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Hurricanes with Edmonton holding a 5-0-1-0 record against Lethbridge this season. The Oil Kings have also outscored the Hurricanes 31-16 through the seven games. Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn have had tons of success against Lethbridge through six games this season with Holinka tallying 14 points, and Sawchyn earning 12 points in six games.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 7 p.m. tonight.







