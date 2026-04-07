Oil Kings Season Comes to End in Game 7 Overtime against Blades

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings season came to an end on Monday night after a game seven, 3-2 overtime loss to the Saskatoon Blades.

It was a game that went saw back and forth action from the beginning of the game as each team felt the energy of game seven. Neither team was able to score in the first frame but both teams had their chances.

Saskatoon opened the scoring with a goal from David Lewandowski on the powerplay almost seven minutes into the second. But in a series that responses on both sides throughout, the Oil Kings answered just two minutes later off the stick of Aaron Obobaifo on an Oil Kings powerplay to tie the game 1-1 after 40 minutes of hockey.

An exciting third period saw chances on both ends and the Oil Kings would take a brief lead off the stick of their Captain Gavin Hodnett to give Edmonton the 2-1 lead with just over five minutes to play. However, less than a minute later, Cooper Williams scored for the Blades to lock the game back up 2-2, leading to the third overtime of the series.

In the overtime, Edmonton was unable to capitalize on a powerplay before the Blades got a powerplay of their own. On this one they would capitalize as Rowan Calvert tipped home a point shot to win it in game seven for the Blades.

Edmonton was 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Parker Snell made 29 saves in the game.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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