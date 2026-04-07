Cougars to Take on Penticton in Second Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







The B.C. Division-champion and expansion Penticton Vees will go head-to-head with the Prince George Cougars in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The best-of-seven series was confirmed Sunday evening as the Cougars emerged triumphant from the first round, knocking off the Spokane Chiefs in a six-game thriller.

For the Vees, they advanced to the second round of the WHL Playoffs following a five-game triumph over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre will play host to Games 1 and 2 on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, respectively. The series will make its way north to the CN Centre in Prince George, with Games 3 and 4 set for Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15, respectively.

The Vees took home the season series title, going 5-0-1-0, while the Cougars finished 1-4-1-0. It was Prince George winning the final contest of the regular season, edging Penticton in overtime by a 4-3 score at CN Centre on Tuesday, March 10.

Two Vees registered nine points apiece in the season series - Seattle Kraken prospect Ryden Evers recorded three goals and six assists, while New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka finished with two goals and seven assists.

First-year WHL forward Brock Souch led the Cougars in the season series, tallying six points (3G-3A) in six games.

In the blue paint, Ethan McCallum owned a perfect 3-0-0-0 record with a 1.33 goals-against average and .957 SV%.

For Prince George, San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen and running mate Alexander Levshyn both saw three action in three games. Ravensbergen was the goaltender of record for the Cougars lone victory over the Vees.

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Prince George @ Penticton Friday April 10 7:05pm PT

2 Prince George @ Penticton Saturday April 11 7:05pm PT

3 Penticton @ Prince George Tuesday April 14 7pm PT

4 Penticton @ Prince George Wednesday April 15 7pm PT

5* Prince George @ Penticton Friday April 17 7:05pm PT

6* Penticton @ Prince George Sunday April 19 7pm PT

7* Prince George @ Penticton Tuesday April 21 7:05pm PT

* = if necessary







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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