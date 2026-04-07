Kelowna Rockets Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule vs Everett Silvertips
Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced their full Second Round schedule for the 2026 WHL Playoffs, where they will take on the Everett Silvertips in a highly anticipated matchup. Kelowna will open the series on the road in Everett for Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts back to Kelowna for Games 3 and 4 at Prospera Place.
Second Round Schedule
Game 1: Kelowna @ Everett - Friday, April 10 - 7:05 PM PT
Game 2: Kelowna @ Everett - Saturday, April 11 - 6:05 PM PT
Game 3: Everett @ Kelowna - Tuesday, April 14 - 7:05 PM PT
Game 4: Everett @ Kelowna - Wednesday, April 15 - 7:05 PM PT
Game 5: Kelowna @ Everett - Friday, April 17 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary
Game 6: Everett @ Kelowna - Sunday, April 19 - 5:05 PM PT *If necessary
Game 7: Kelowna @ Everett - Tuesday, April 21 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary
This series adds another chapter to the playoff history between the Rockets and Silvertips. The two clubs have met three times in the postseason, with Everett holding the edge. The Silvertips defeated Kelowna in the 2004 Western Conference Final in six games during the Rockets' Memorial Cup-winning season and again in the 2006 Second Round in six games. Kelowna earned it's lone series win in 2010, defeating Everett in seven games in the First Round.
Round Two Playoff tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Prospera Place are available now at selectyourtickets.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Steve Hamilton Named Finalist for WHL Coach of the Year - Everett Silvertips
- Mark Lamb Named WHL Coach of the Year Nominee - Prince George Cougars
- WHL Announces Finalists for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - WHL
- Cougars to Take on Penticton in Second Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Prince George Cougars
- Kelowna Rockets Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule vs Everett Silvertips - Kelowna Rockets
- WHL Announces Winterhawks as 2025-26 Finalist for WHL Business Award - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL Announces 2025-26 Finalists for WHL Business Award - WHL
- Brown Looking Forward to Productive Offseason Heading into Final WHL Season - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Blades Stun Oil Kings in Game 7 Overtime to Advance to Round 2 - Saskatoon Blades
- Oil Kings Season Comes to End in Game 7 Overtime against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Kelowna Rockets Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule vs Everett Silvertips
- Rockets Sweep Blazers and Advance to the Second Round
- Rockets Take 2-0 Series Lead With 5-1 Win Over Blazers
- Rockets Beat Blazers, 3-1, in Game One
- Kelowna Rockets to Select First Overall in 2026 WHL Prospects Draft