Kelowna Rockets Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule vs Everett Silvertips

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced their full Second Round schedule for the 2026 WHL Playoffs, where they will take on the Everett Silvertips in a highly anticipated matchup. Kelowna will open the series on the road in Everett for Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts back to Kelowna for Games 3 and 4 at Prospera Place.

Second Round Schedule

Game 1: Kelowna @ Everett - Friday, April 10 - 7:05 PM PT

Game 2: Kelowna @ Everett - Saturday, April 11 - 6:05 PM PT

Game 3: Everett @ Kelowna - Tuesday, April 14 - 7:05 PM PT

Game 4: Everett @ Kelowna - Wednesday, April 15 - 7:05 PM PT

Game 5: Kelowna @ Everett - Friday, April 17 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary

Game 6: Everett @ Kelowna - Sunday, April 19 - 5:05 PM PT *If necessary

Game 7: Kelowna @ Everett - Tuesday, April 21 - 7:05 PM PT *If necessary

This series adds another chapter to the playoff history between the Rockets and Silvertips. The two clubs have met three times in the postseason, with Everett holding the edge. The Silvertips defeated Kelowna in the 2004 Western Conference Final in six games during the Rockets' Memorial Cup-winning season and again in the 2006 Second Round in six games. Kelowna earned it's lone series win in 2010, defeating Everett in seven games in the First Round.

Round Two Playoff tickets for Games 3 and 4 at Prospera Place are available now at selectyourtickets.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.