Willie Desjardins Named Finalist for Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Executive of the Year.

Lloyd Saunders was recognized and honoured for his outstanding contribution to sports, including his continuous support of junior hockey in Western Canada. Saunders was known as the "Dean" of sportscasters in Western Canada, covering everything from the Olympics to the World Series, the Grey Cup to Memorial Cup and more.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

Garry Davidson, Calgary Hitmen

Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Mike Fraser, Everett Silvertips

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders

In his 11th season as General Manager of the Prince Albert Raiders, 59-year-old Curtis Hunt constructed a Club that went 52-10-5-1 en route to winning the WHL's East Division and the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Eastern Conference. From hiring WHL Coach of the Year finalist Ryan McDonald to acquiring the likes of Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes and Dallas Stars prospect Brandon Gorzynski ahead of the 2026 WHL Trade Deadline. Through savvy drafting, Hunt and his team landed star defenceman Daxon Rudolph along with starting netminder Michal Orsulak and many others. Hunt's work includes the recruitment of San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise during the offseason. In 2018-19, Hunt was named WHL Executive of the Year as his Raiders won the WHL Championship. Prior to his time in the front office, Hunt played three seasons in the WHL, winning a WHL Championship with the Raiders in 1985.

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

In his seventh consecutive season and 15th overall at the helm of the Medicine Hat Tigers, the 69-year-old Desjardins led his squad to a second consecutive Central Division crown on the strength of a record of 50-10-5-3. Desjardins and his team oversaw the recruitment of key U.S.-born players this past offseason, including Noah Davidson, Gavin Kor, Kade Stengrim, and Carter Casey. The 2025 CHL Import Draft saw Desjardins add Belarusian forward Yaroslav Bryzgalov, who has been a tremendous contributor this season. Desjardins, a three-time WHL Champion, has yet to be named WHL Executive of the Year.

Garry Davidson, Calgary Hitmen

In his third season as builder of the Calgary Hitmen, 74-year-old Garry Davidson built a squad that finished fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a record of 38-21-8-1. Davidson tinkered with the Hitmen roster throughout the season, adding scoring veteran Julien Maze, Ottawa Senators prospect Blake Vanek, and veterans Harrison Lodewyk and Ty Meunier, among others. Prior to the start of the campaign, Davidson and his team recruited Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach, along with key U.S.-born players, including Landon Amrhein, Keaton Jundt, and Aidan Hesse. The 2025 CHL Import Draft saw Davidson add Russian scorer Andrei Molgachev. Prior to joining the Hitmen, Davidson spent nine seasons as GM of the Everett Silvertips. He was named WHL Executive of the Year in 2017-18, as his Silvertips advanced to Game 6 of the WHL Championship Series.

Mike Fraser, Everett Silvertips

In two seasons as the General Manager of the Everett Silvertips, Mike Fraser has watched his team claim back-to-back Scotty Munro Memorial Trophies as WHL Regular Season Champions. In 2025-26, Fraser's Silvertips went 57-8-2-1 - the best season in franchise history. Fraser's key acquisition in 2025-26 include Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Luke Vlooswyk and veteran blueliner Kayd Ruedig, along with Alaskan netminder Anders Miller. Prior to the start of the season, Fraser added 20-year-old forward Rylan Gould via trade. During the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Fraser's group identified and selection 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Matias Vanhanen, who has been a revelation alongside Seattle Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen.

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

In his first season as a WHL head coach and general manager, Harbinson guided the Penticton Vees to a B.C. Division title as an expansion team. The 54-year-old product of Port Alberni, B.C., led Penticton to a record of 44-14-6-4. Building the roster from the ground up, Harbinson's work began during the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, where he acquired the likes of veterans Brady Birnie, Matteo Danis, and others. Harbinson's roster construction took shape through recruitment, as he welcomed the likes of New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka, Seattle Kraken prospect Ryden Evers, Brittan Alstead, Ethan Weber and more to the WHL. Harbinson bolstered his crease with the acquisition of netminder Ethan McCallum and also added Czech veteran Samuel Drancak up front. Prior to joining the WHL, Harbinson spent 18 seasons at the helm of the BCHL Vees, winning six BCHL titles.

Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

In his 35th season as the ultimate architect of the Kelowna Rockets, 68-year-old Bruce Hamilton designed a team worthy of hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup. Hamilton's Rockets finished fourth in the WHL's Western Conference, going 38-21-6-3. Prior to puck drop this season, Hamilton added San Jose Sharks prospect Carson Wetsch, along with veteran blueliner Mazden Leslie. Before the 2026 WHL Trade Deadline passed, Hamilton had bolstered his depth and veteran presence with the addition of Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos, Shane Smith, Ty Halaburda, and others. Two of Hamilton's savviest moves came in the form of imports - during the 2025 CHL Import Draft, he selected New York Islanders prospect Tomas Polentin with the first-overall pick; later in the campaign, he acquired Los Angeles Kings prospect Vojtech Cihar via trade and was successful in recruiting him to Kelowna following the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. The offseason also saw Hamilton recruit U.S.-born netminder Harrison Boettiger, who is on the radar for the 2026 NHL Draft. Over his WHL career, Hamilton has won four WHL Championships, one Memorial Cup, and has been named WHL Executive of the Year on two occasions (1992-93, 2002-03).







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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