WHL Announces Winterhawks as 2025-26 Finalist for WHL Business Award
Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.
Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.
WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalist
Portland Winterhawks
WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalist
Prince Albert Raiders
Portland Winterhawks
The Portland Winterhawks business success came through revenue growth, fan engagement, and innovative marketing. The Club saw ticket sales revenue increase by six per cent and surpassed 5,100 in average attendance, while expanding premium seating offerings, growing merchandising revenue, and partnerships. The Winterhawks enhanced the fan experience with state-of-the-art LED rinkboards, themed promotional nights, and community-driven initiatives. Digitally, the Winterhawks ranked among the WHL leaders in social media reach and streaming engagement, supported by strategic content and paid campaigns. The Club's collaboration with League initiatives and operational excellence further reinforced their position as a top-performing franchise.
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